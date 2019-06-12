Decision Point AI Operational Passports with Algorithmic Blackbox

Decision Point AI operational passport and blackbox for regulatory and compliant working environments decision point ai logo Karl Smith Director of Decision Point

Decision Point has adopted an Operational Passport approach in response to growing concerns around AI’s leading to legislation or certification

Companies need proof and traceability to confidentially make decisions the Decision Point AI operational passport and blackbox establishes assurance in regulatory and compliance environments” — Karl Smith, Director of Decision Point

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI algorithms operation and trustDecision Point has unlimited potential in all verticals and sectors and can deliver information in a useful format on which to base decisions. In response to growing concerns around the operation and accountabilities of AI algorithms and the potential for legislation or certification of AI's Decision Point has decided to adopt an Operational Passport approach. The AI Operational Passport is linked to the existing augmented intelligence platforms capacity to create regulatory point in time reporting. The functionality for the AI Operational Passport already exists as it is fundamental to defence and security to have traceability on decision making for oversight and legality of actions. Additionally the adoption of this approach follows the recently launched United Kingdom report on Trust, Transparency and Technology: Building Data Policies for the Public Good, by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Data and Analytics.Building assurance into AI algorithmsWith the levels of complexity and constant market movement experienced by organisations, enterprises, divisions defining the right question can often be a huge and expensive process. Long before being able to decide the next move, having the capacity and time to understand all the data points, opinions and perspectives requires months or years to confidently direct transformation, customer relationship management, operational risk management. And for fast moving aspects of commerce, transactions need to rely more and more on automation.Companies need proof and traceability to confidentially make decisions an AI operational passport with an algorithmic blackbox establishes the assurance needed in regulatory and compliance environments not only explain what was done but why. Karl Smith , Director of Decision PointInstead of just providing an AI, Decision Point creates augmented intelligence solutions with its clients. These solutions bind technology (computational power) and human subject matter expertise insights together to enable leaders and automated systems to deliver confident, effective and influential decisions driving organisations, enterprises and divisions to new levels of success.Decision Point algorithmsDecision Point creates algorithmic logic models based upon subjective logic for each query our clients have. Each query is built with the direct engagement of client side subject matter experts to provide subjective insights on the rules and priorities within the data supplied for the algorithmic logic models which are then productised as queries and tool sets for clients.Algorithmic operational passportsAlgorithmic Operational Passports consistent of two key components;Controlled Vocabulary for defined meanings for regulatory and algorithmic refinement purposes.Algorithmic Blackbox for point-in-time reporting and records for regulatory and quality audit, facilitating the investigation of activity and incidents.To find out more about Decision Point AI Operational Passports please contact a Consultant



