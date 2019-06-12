Global Proteomics Market to 2024 - Tool Providers Leading the Proteomics Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Proteomics in US$ Million.



The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ActivX Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Bruker Daltonics, Inc. (USA)

Caprion Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)

Digilab, Inc. (USA)

GE Healthcare (United Kingdom)

Geneva Bioinformatics S.A. (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Millipore Sigma (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)

Xencor, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Proteomics

The Current Spotlight

Proteomics Market to Grow at a Phenomenal Rate

Proteomics: A Critical Drug Discovery Tool

Research to Dominate the Market in the Immediate Future

The Stoller Biomarker Discovery Centre

Establishing the Most Comprehensive Proteomics Solutions

Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance

Proteomics Technological Developments and Innovations

New Technological Advancements

Innovations in Proteomics

2. MARKET DRIVERS/TRENDS/CHALLENGES

Personalized Medicine Market Driven by Constraints in Traditional Treatment Approach

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Rising Investment in Proteomics R&D

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population Drives Proteomics

Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Oncology

A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

International Initiatives in the Proteomics Market

China All Set To Play a Major Role in the Proteomics Industry

Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

On a Growth Curve

Challenges Facing Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

Industrialization of Proteomics Research Propels Sample Preparation Technologies

Factors Limiting Market Growth

Market Restrains/Challenges

Expensive Equipment

Lack of Proficient Researchers

Protein Chemistry and its Complexities

Quantitation

Integration of Data & Equipment

Data Validation

A Burning Issue

Standardization & Consistency

A Prime Concern

Incomplete and Disorganized Data

3. INDUSTRY COMPETITION

A Highly Fragmented Market

Proteomics Product and Service Suppliers

Tool Providers: Leading the Proteomics Market

Role of Contract Research Organizations

All Set to Increase in Proteomics

4. PRODUCT AND TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics!!!

What are They?

Proteomics

An Introduction

Genesis of Proteomics

Tales from Times Gone By

Components of Proteomics

Expression Proteomics

Functional Proteomics

Cell-map Proteomics

Structural Proteomics

Technologies and Proteomics

Proteomics and Genomics

Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison

Protein Production Pathway: From Gene Expression to Functional Protein with Controls

From Genomics to Proteomics

Functional Genomics and Proteomics

Push from Genomic Information

An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features

Standard Proteomics Approach

Sample Preparation

Step I

Protein Separation

Step II

Protein Visualization

Protein Expression Analysis-Step III

Image Analysis

Identify differentially expressed spots

Protein Identification

Step IV

Data Storage and Processing

Step V

5. OVERVIEW OF PROTEOMICS TECHNOLOGIES

A Snapshot of Various Proteomics Tools

An Insight into Various Proteomics Technologies and their Application Areas

Protein Separation

2-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis (2DGE)

Elements of 2-DE Proteomics

Two

Dimensional Differential Gel Electrophoresis

Combining 2D Gel Electrophoresis with Mass Spectrometry (MS)

2D Capillary LC

Analytical Strength of LC-MS and MS/MS in Shotgun Protein Sequencing

Protein Characterization

Analysis of Protein through Mass Spectrometry

MS and Proteins

Comparison of MS Techniques

Applications of MS

Problems Associated with MS

Types of Analyzers or Filters

MALDI-TOF MS

MS/MS

SELDI-TOF

Laser Capture Microdissection

Tandem MS

Y2H, Yeast 2-Hybrid System

Sensitivity of Two-Hybrid Assays

Limitations of Y2H

Protein Microarrays

Market Influencers in Protein Microarrays Market

Chip Technology

Microfluidic Applications

Role of Bioinformatics in Proteomics

Bioinformatics Applications and Tools in Proteomics

MS Programs

2- DE gel Comparison

2-DE Databases

Databases of 2D-electrophoretic maps

Emerging Proteomics Technologies

MudPIT

ICAT

ICAT strategy: A solution to quantitative proteome analysis

Phage Display Technique

Advanced Proteomics Technologies: Structural Analysis Tools

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

In silico Modelling

Physicochemical Factors Constraining Metabolic Functions

6. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS

Proteomics in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Proteomics and Drug Discovery

Protein Microarrays: A New Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

7. NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES/ DEVELOPMENTS

PharmaFluidics Introduces PAC

Bruker Introduces the timsTOF Pro System for PASEF Mass Spectrometry

NanoString Introduces Genomics and Proteomics Research Products

Waters Corp. Offers Proteolabels Software

Gemini Biosciences Introduces New Proteomics and Antibody Services

Waters Introduces a New Data Acquisition Mode, SONAR

Genovis Introduces GingisREX

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Proteomics International Partners with Dimerix

SCIEX & NUS Faculty of Science Launches Training Centre for Proteomics and Mass Spectrometry

ARCH Venture Partners & Versant Ventures Establish Vividion Therapeutics

SYGNIS AG Acquires Expedeon Holdings

9. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)

The United States (45)

Canada (4)

Japan (2)

Europe (24) France (2) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (7) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

