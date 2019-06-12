Functional Foods and Drinks Market Research - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Foods and Drinks: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report profiles 306 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- ABF Ingredients, Ltd. (UK)
- Amway Corporation (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Arla Foods amba (Denmark)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Ceapro, Inc. (Canada)
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
- Monster Beverage Corporation (USA)
- CytoSport, Inc. (USA)
- Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)
- Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Danone SA (France)
- Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) (Singapore)
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
- Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)
- MaxiNutrition (UK)
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Herbalife International, Inc. (USA)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Natural Products, Inc. (USA)
- Nestl S.A. (Switzerland)
- Nestl Nutrition (Switzerland)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
- The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. (USA)
- Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA)
- Rockstar Inc. (USA)
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands)
- DMV International BV (Netherlands)
- Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. (UK)
- TC Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
- Unilever plc (UK)
- Valio Ltd. (Finland)
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Functional Foods and Beverages: Foods and Drinks with Additional Health Constituents that Prevent, Manage, or Treat Disease
Global Trends across Different Functional Foods and Beverages
Personalization and Fragmentation
Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness
Rising Interest in Fermented Foods
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum
Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products
Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity
Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group
Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition
Other Notable Functional Food and Nutrition Trends
Major Natural Functional Foods Trending Across the World
Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Widespread Adoption
Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health Benefits Summarized
Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
Select Functional Food Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Popular Functional Ingredients and their Growth Trends
Gut Health
Bone Health
Boosting Immunity Levels
Joint and Eye Health
Oral/Dental Health
Physical Performance Enhancers
Mental Performance Enhancers
Other Noteworthy Areas of Application
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
2. COMPETITION
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
Growing Competition in the Global Energy Drinks Market
Red Bull and Monster Energy Rule the Global Energy Drinks Market
Leading Energy Drinks Companies Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Monster, Red Bull, Rockstar, Suntory, TC Pharma, and Others
Consolidation: Shaping the Market Landscape
F&B Companies Focus on Healthier Innovations
Nanotechnology: A Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
New' is the Buzzword for Food Makers and Retailers
Regional and Cultural Customization: Essential for Success in the Emerging Markets
Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators
Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon
Steadily Increasing Consumer Awareness Favors Manufacturers
Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success
Private Label: Aggressive Foray
Daily Dose Packaging System: Prominent Distributing Method
Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Drive Strong Market Growth
Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Beverages
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth
Energy Shots: The Latest Buzz in Energy Drinks
Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market
Sports and Energy Drinks Consumption No Longer Confined to Athletes and Sportspersons
Recent Functional Drink Advancements
Anti-Aging Drinks
Cholesterol Balance Drinks
Functional Drinks that Support Digestive Health
Healthy-Alcohol
Immunity Defense Drinks
Juice Drinks Fortified with Functional Ingredients
Meal Replacement Drinks
Natural Energy Drinks
Omega-3 Drinks
Protein Drinks
Stress Relief Drinks
Tooth-Friendly Drinks
Weight Management Drinks
Antioxidants: The Next Big Thing in Functional Beverages
Antioxidant-Fortified Beverages with Hydration as Added Benefit
Functional Tea Drinks with Antioxidant Rich Ingredients
Antioxidants Fortified Water
Probiotic Beverages have an Edge over Supplements
Growing Popularity of Waters Tapped from Fruits and Trees
Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
Functional Beverages Make Inroads into Cosmeceuticals
Millennials Inclination towards Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Functional Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Bacterial Population with Gut Benefits
Scientific Evidence for Probiotics
Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
Probiotic-Fortified Products with Functional Benefits
Functional Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Focus of Young Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Functional Nutrition and Wearable Technology
Growing Acceptance of Functional Foods & Beverages Among Women
Bone and Heart Health Functional Food Witness Heightened Interest from the Aging Population
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for Functional Foods and Drinks
4. FUNCTIONAL FOODS INNOVATIONS
Hyper-Functional Beverages
Prebiotic Nanofiber Matrix Enables Survival of Probiotic in Functional Beverages
Anti-Inflammatory Agents from Durian Shells for Functional Food
Personalized Nutrition
Nutrigenomics: Vision of the Future
Hybrid Drinks: Combining Functional and Soft Drinks
Other Innovative Functional Foods and Drinks Offerings
5. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Stumbling Blocks for the Functional Foods Market
Top Reasons that Prevent Consumption of Functional Food Products: Ranked on the Basis of Consumer Preference
Are Functional Foods Really Needed?
Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market
Regulations to Further Tighten
Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend
Key Challenges for the Makers of Functional Foods
Issues Using Probiotics
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Prelude
Extraction of Functional Foods
From Plant Sources
Oats
Soy
Flaxseed
Tomatoes
Garlic
Broccoli and Other Cruciferous Vegetables
Citrus Fruits
Cranberry
Tea
Wine and Grapes
From Animal Sources
Fish
Dairy Products
Beef
History of Functional Foods
Consumer Expectations from Functional Foods
Most Desired Consumer Health Benefits
Dividing Catalyst for Functional Foods
Nutraceutical
Fortified Foods
Medical Foods
Dietary Supplements
Safety Matters
Absence of Regulations Leads to Safety Concerns
Classification of Functional Foods
Cereals and Grains
Breakfast Cereals
Breads
Dairy Products
Margarine and Spreads
Yogurts
Milk Products
Other Dairy Products
Beverages
Tracing the Emergence of New Age Alternative Drinks
Classification of New Age Functional Drinks
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Enriched Drinks
Nutraceutical Drinks
Dairy Drinks
Fruit Drinks
Herbal Drinks
Nutrient Enhanced Tea
Other Drinks
Snacks
Bars
Ingredient Profile for Meal Replacement Bars, High-Protein or Bodybuilding Bars, and Weight-Loss or Diet Bars
Energy Bars
Ingredient Profile for Energy Bars
Nutrition Bars
Ingredient Profile for Nutrition Bars
Candy and Gums
Other Confections
Other Functional Foods
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Drinkfinity Launches New Personalized Beverage
PepsiCo Launches bubbly
Kelloggs Enters into Organic and Vegan Foods Market with Plant-based Cereals
Dow AgroSciences Unveils New Cereal Herbicide Zypar
Kellogg Company Launches Full Slate of New Products
PepsiCo Launches Energy Drink Sting in India
PepsiCo Expands Nutrition Portfolio with the Launch of Quaker Nutri Foods & Tropicana Essentials
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Danone Strengthens the Collaboration with Yakult in Probiotics
Hearthside Acquires Standard Functional Foods Group Inc
Nestl to Acquire Atrium Innovations
Carabao Energy Drink Now Available in China
The Coca-Cola Company to Acquire Monster Beverage Corp
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 306 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 336)
- The United States (154)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (110)
- France (8)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (22)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (61)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)
- Africa (5)
