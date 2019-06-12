OppSource Hires Former RevJet Director to Grow Business, Lead Enterprise Deals

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppSource , a leading provider of next-gen sales engagement for B2B sales teams, announced today the hire of Derek Gavigan as Vice President of Sales. Gavigan will be leading the company’s sales team while developing and executing a comprehensive sales strategy as the software company continues to grow its base of elite enterprise customers.



/EIN News/ -- “As we continue to grow, we need sales leadership that can help us with our focus on enterprise SaaS sales,” said Mark Galloway, CEO and Co-Founder at OppSource. “Derek has a great track record of success in pursuing and closing large enterprise SaaS deals. In his role as VP of Sales, he’ll be 100% focused on growing OppSource’s business by leading sales, coordinating with our board members, and helping us take on the large enterprise opportunities we are pursuing. Derek’s makeup in terms of culture, style, and approach are nothing short of a perfect fit for our growing business.”

An accomplished enterprise SaaS leader with over 15 years of experience bringing innovative and disruptive technology to market, Derek has worked for organizations from sales enablement tools like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) to marketing analytics platforms like Adometry (acquired by Google). He brings a wealth of knowledge to OppSource on how to penetrate markets, drive customer relationships and help the organization scale in a way that drives accelerated growth and sales performance. His mix of experience across multiple SaaS start-ups and large enterprise software companies will help to drive the company’s culture and philosophy as they move customers into the new age of sales engagement.

About OppSource: OppSource helps B2B sales organizations more effectively engage with buyers to drive profitable revenue growth across the entire sales team. Their next-gen sales engagement platform is designed to help B2B salespeople orchestrate the myriad of touch points required to engage with today’s buyers. In addition to automated sales TouchPlans™, the platform’s integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence captures, transcribes, and analyzes conversations to minimize data entry, improve productivity, and provide actionable insights that advance pipeline progress, anchor coaching efforts, and accelerate salesperson onboarding.

Andy Zehren

OppSource

406-579-9410

andy.zehren@oppsource.com



