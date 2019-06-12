Speed and Accuracy of Auto Insurance Quotes to Improve as DealerPolicy Integrates TransUnion’s DriverRisk into its Offerings

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Without the right data, providing quick and accurate insurance quotes based on an applicant’s full risk profile can be challenging. To this end, DealerPolicy, a trusted and comprehensive insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers, announced the integration of TransUnion’s DriverRisk SM (NYSE: TRU) into its current offerings.



TransUnion’s DriverRisk solution provides DealerPolicy with access to violation data that speeds up the process of generating quotes while increasing the accuracy of the quotes provided.

“Affordably prefilling violation details into an insurance application for consumer verification helps provide a more accurate insurance quote while improving the consumer experience,” said Mark McElroy, executive vice president of TransUnion's insurance business unit. “With today’s integration announcement, DealerPolicy can provide quotes based on a more complete view of a customer’s risk profile.”

DealerPolicy’s innovative technology platform allows car buyers to review competitive auto insurance quotes and speak with a licensed insurance agent while at the car dealership. Given the opportunity to view competing quotes from a wide array of insurance carriers and bundle their auto, home, and other policies, car buyers can save on their monthly premium. Based on an internal analysis by DealerPolicy, these savings typically average $60 a month, which buyers can also put toward their new car in the form of upgrades or warranties.

“As the insurance solution partner for automotive retailers, we are constantly innovating to provide faster, more convenient, and more integrated solutions,” said Mike Burgiss, Chief Product Officer at DealerPolicy. “TransUnion’s DriverRisk product helps us make the process even faster while improving customer satisfaction. That’s a win for the customer and for the dealership.”

TransUnion’s DriverRisk SM product family for the personal, commercial and life insurance industries helps provide carriers with a more complete picture. The solution combines court records with state Motor Vehicle Reports (MVRs) for a more comprehensive view of a person’s driving record at a reduced cost. This is accomplished by bringing together TransUnion’s extensive collection of traffic-related court records with MVRs.

About DealerPolicy

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. With its seamless integration into the car buying process, the company’s innovative solution enables car-buying customers the opportunity to purchase insurance by connecting them with licensed insurance agents while at the dealership or after they arrive home with their new car. The company delivers these benefits through an industry-first combination of partnerships with car dealers, a growing insurance carrier network, and access to licensed agents. DealerPolicy is currently operating in nine states with plans to operate nationwide by 2020. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com .

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good.SM

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



