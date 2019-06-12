The $63.7B Carpet Market in Europe: Size Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Carpet Market Size Analysis Report By Product (Woven, Tufted, Knotted), By Raw Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene), By Application (Residential, Non-residential), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe carpet market size is projected to reach USD 63.7 billion by 2025, according to this new report. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Rising expenditure on home improvement and residential floor replacement in developed markets of Germany and Spain is expected to fuel the demand for soft covering flooring material, particularly carpets.



Rising environmental concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have resulted in rising preferences for biodegradable and sustainable products. In January 2015, Niaga established a partnership with DSM for the development of carpet technology with 100% recycling and 95% energy reduction processes.



Demand for nylon exceeded 325 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to foresee significant gains owing to increased acceptance of polyamides for providing good wear properties. Over the past few years, companies including ROLS have increased their expenditure for incorporating nylon.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of volume, the market stood at 734.7 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to reach 889 million square meters by 2025. Growth of residential sector of Eastern European countries, including Russia and Turkey, on account of increasing spending by builders, is expected to promote the importance of flooring, including carpets.

Demand for woven carpets is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2025. These products are expected to account for a significant chunk in the market on account of providing excellent mechanical strength.

The non-residential sector generated a demand of 283.4 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to witness growth in light of rising importance of carpet as good insulation material in retail outlets and commercial offices. However, high price and low durability of soft flooring materials as compared to ceramic as well as wood laminate material is expected to have a negative impact on the growth.

Spain is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9%, in terms of volume, from 2019 to 2025, on account of increasing housing sector output as a result of rising number of new housing permits in Greater Madrid.

The Europe carpet market is highly fragmented due to presence of a large number of manufacturers across the region. Regulatory support intended for promoting recycling of flooring materials in Europe is expected to result in shifting preference of manufacturers. Key industry participants include Agnella SA, Balta Group, Brintons, Creatuft NV, Associated Weavers International Group NV, Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG, Fletco, and Egetpper A/S.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Europe Carpet Market - Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1.Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Carpet Market

3.1.2. Europe Carpet Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material trends

3.3.2 Threat from other demand sources

3.3.3 Identification of novel raw materials

3.4 Sales/distribution channel analysis

3.4.1 Existing distribution channels

3.4.2 Identification of novel distribution channels

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 List of regulations

3.6 Technology overview

3.7 Market Variables analysis

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Gains in the flooring market

3.7.1.2 Growing demand for insulation material

3.7.1.3 Improvement in the aerospace & defense sector

3.7.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Market opportunity assessment

3.8.1 Identification of new market avenues

3.8.2 Identification of substitutes and challenges

3.8.2.1 Substitutes

3.8.2.2 Challenges

3.8.3 End-user buying behavior

3.8.3.1 Changing consumer behaviour

3.8.3.2 Shifting consumer preference

3.8.3.3 Change in purchasing path

3.8.3.4 Rising awareness

3.9 Business environment analysis tools

3.9.1 Europe carpet market: PESTEL analysis

3.9.2.1. Political Landscape

3.9.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.9.2.3. Social Landscape

3.9.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.9.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.9.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.9.2 Porters five forces analysis

3.9.2.1. Supplier Power

3.9.2.2. Buyer Power

3.9.2.3. Substitution Threat

3.9.2.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.9.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.9.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.9.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.9.3.3. Licensing & Partnership

3.9.3.4. Technology Collaboration

3.9.3.5. Strategic Divestments

3.10. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Europe Carpet Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Raw Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025, Million Square Meters; USD Million

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis: 2014 to 2025 for the following

4.3.1 Nylon

4.3.2 Polyester

4.3.3 Polypropylene

4.3.4 Others



Chapter 5 Europe Carpet Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025, Million Square Meters; USD Million

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis: 2014 to 2025 for the following

5.3.1 Woven

5.3.2 Tufted

5.3.3 Knotted

5.3.4 Others



Chapter 6 Europe Carpet Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025, Million Square Meters; USD Million

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis: 2014 to 2025 for the following

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Non-residential

6.3.3 Others



Chapter 7 Europe Carpet Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Country Market Snapshot

7.2. Country Market Share and Top 5 Players, 2018

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. U.K.

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. Rest of Europe

7.3. Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

7.3.1. Europe

7.3.1.1. Germany

7.3.1.2. U.K.

7.3.1.3. France

7.3.1.4. Spain

7.3.1.5. Rest of Europe

7.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025, Million Square Meters; USD Million

7.4.1 Europe

7.4.2.1. Germany

7.4.2.2. U.K.

7.4.2.3. France

7.4.2.4. Spain

7.4.2.5. Rest of Europe



Chapter 8 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

8.1 Competitive Environment

8.2 Participant categorization

8.3 Strategic Initiatives & outcome analysis

8.3.1 List of key strategies, by company

8.4 List of key companies, by region

8.5 List of key companies, by product

8.6 Vendor landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Agnella S.A.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product Benchmarking

9.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.2 Balta Group N.V.

9.3 Mohawk Industries Inc.

9.4 Brinton's Carpets

9.5 Creatuft N.V.

9.6 Associated Weavers International Group

9.7 Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG

9.8 Fletco Carpets A/S

9.9 Royal Carpet S.A.

9.10 Egetapper A/S

9.11 Teppichwerke GmbH

9.12 Radici Pietro Industries & Brands S.p.A.

9.13 Tarkett S.A.

9.14 MoquetasRols S.A.

9.15 Birko Birlesik Koyunlu'lular Mensucat Ticaret Ve Sanayi a.s. (Koyunlu AS)

9.16 Ruckstuhl AG



