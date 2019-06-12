Switzerland's Fuel Cards Market to 2022 - Around 9,000 New Fuel Cards Will Be Issued from 2018 to 2022; 89.7% Will Be Held by Fleet Vehicles and 10.3% by CRT Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards in Switzerland 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fuel Cards in Switzerland 2018 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Switzerland.



Total fleet card volumes rose by 2.7% in 2017, to total 801.2 million liters, continuing the upward trend started in 2016.



Scope

The total number of service stations in Switzerland decreased by 1.2% in 2017 with 3,382 service stations operational in the country. Around 9,000 new fuel cards will be issued from 2018 to 2022, bringing the total to 478,847 cards in the market. Of those cards, 89.7% will be held by fleet vehicles and 10.3% by CRT vehicles.

Fuel card volumes will increase by 4.2% from 2018 to 2022, totaling 1,018.7 million liters in 2022.

Reasons to Buy

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European Europe fuel card markets.

Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Slovenia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg.

Topics Covered



Western Europe Market Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Shares Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis Appendix

Companies Mentioned



UTA

DKV

Agrola

Migrol

BP

Shell

Tamoil

Avia

Esso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7gwmn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gasoline and Diesel



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.