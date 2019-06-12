Affimed to Present Data on AFM13 at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, June 12, 2019 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that two abstracts from the Company’s lead innate cell engager AFM13 have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) being held June 18 to 22, 2019 in Lugano, Switzerland.

Presentations related to AFM13, Affimed’s lead CD30/CD16A bispecific ROCK® antibody, include a data update of the completed clinical study of AFM13 in combination with Merck’s Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and updated clinical and immunological data from Columbia University on AFM13 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive lymphoma with cutaneous manifestation. Details for the ICML presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Abstract: Investigating safety and preliminary efficacy of AFM13 plus Pembrolizumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma after Brentuximab Vedotin Failure

Session: 11 – New Drugs Combination

Date and Time: Saturday, June 22, 8:30 - 10:00 am (CET)

Location: Room A (main hall of Palazzo dei Congressi)

Poster Presentation:

Abstract: Clinical and Biological Evaluation of the Novel CD30/CD16A Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody (AFM13) in Relapsed or Refractory CD30-Positive Lymphoma with Cutaneous Presentation: A Biomarker Phase Ib/IIa Study (NCT03192202)

Section: Immunotherapy

Poster sessions: Wednesday, June 19, 12:00 - 17:00 (CET), Thursday, June 20, 9:00 - 17:00 (CET) and Friday, June 21, 9:00 - 18:30 (CET)

Location: Marquee Parco Ciani

Full abstracts of the presentations are published in the supplement to “Hematological Oncology” (John Wiley and Sons, Inc.), available on the Wiley Online Library website.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact:

Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com



Affimed Media Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR

E-Mail: media@affimed.com





