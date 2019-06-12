Siemens to acquire ESTEQ to accelerate digitalization for customers in Southern Africa

Acquisition of distributor ESTEQ (http://ESTEQ.co.za/) brings an experienced team and long-standing customer relationships to Siemens (www.Siemens.com); Siemens invests in Southern and Eastern Africa to promote Digital Industries Software portfolio.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire assets of ESTEQ, a distributor of product lifecycle management, product design and simulation, and manufacturing operations software and services. ESTEQ is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa, and has locations across the region serving the Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Consumer Products, Energy, Electronics, Machinery, Mining & Minerals, and Oil & Gas industries.

“Through the acquisition of ESTEQ, Siemens Digital Industries Software will now have a direct presence in the South Africa market which will enable Siemens to expand and enhance how we support and service our customers across the region,” said Edwin Severijn, Senior Vice President, Europe Middle East and Africa, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The combination of ESTEQ’s local knowledge and Siemens expertise makes it easier than ever before for manufacturing companies to tap into Siemens’ full software portfolio.”

Siemens will incorporate ESTEQ into new software focused sales organizations in South Africa and UAE, gaining direct presence to expand and grow the support and services to customers across the regions.

“With ever-increasing pressure from their customers and competitors, manufacturers across the region must rethink every aspect of their business,” said Ralf Leinen, Senior Vice President, Siemens Digital Industries, Southern and Eastern Africa. “With our established and comprehensive knowledge of the South African market we can offer our customers the best and most appropriate products, solutions and services that can used to take advantage of new and disruptive technology across their operations. As a leader in software and automation we are continuously expanding our leadership role in industrial Digitalization.”

“For over 25 years, ESTEQ has had a strong partnership with Siemens, developing and growing its engineering and manufacturing software and services business across the Southern African and Gulf regions,” said Cobus Oosthuizen, CEO, ESTEQ. “In that time ESTEQ has helped hundreds of customers, both large and small, by providing technology solutions that assist them with every step of the product development and delivery process. We are excited to join Siemens, so our customers will not only benefit from the existing relationships and local expertise that the ESTEQ team provides but will also benefit from the extended range of technologies and industry expertise that we can offer as part of Siemens.”

The asset sale and purchase transaction is due for completion in the third calendar quarter of 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the transaction. The Test and Measurement business which formed part of the ESTEQ Group is not part of the transaction and will continue as a separate and independent business.

Media Contact: Head of Corporate Communications Keshin Govender Tel: 011 652-2412 Email: keshin.govender@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter: @SiemensAfrica

About Siemens Digital Industries (DI): Siemens Digital Industries (DI) (https://sie.ag/2wUqutv) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI’s unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

About Siemens AG: Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) (www.Siemens.com) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.Siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here (https://sie.ag/31tHSUj). Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.