SMi release 8 key reasons to attend Air Missile Defence Technology conference 2019

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi reports: 8 key reasons have been released to attend Air Missile Defence Technology conference, in Prague on the 22nd -23rd October 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is pleased to present the 4th annual conference on Air Missile Defence Technology , taking place in Prague on 22nd and 23rd October 2019. The two-day conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain insight into international priorities and developments for air and missile defence. For those who haven’t yet registered, here are 8 key reasons to attend the conference in Prague this Autumn.1. Hear the latest developments from a diverse range of nations including the US, UK, Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Lithuania and NATO.2. Listen to briefings from senior officers including the Commander of Hungary’s Air Defence Regiment, the Chief of the Integrated Air and Missile Defence USAFE and the Director of the CCDC’s Aviation and Missile Center.3. Learn about the opportunities to engage with the military and industry from leading military representatives and senior technical leaders4. Explore the lessons learned from the adoption and integration of new enhanced weapon systems and C2 infrastructure.5. Meet and network with military and industry decision makers in the missile defence as well as experts who are defining the future of technological and deployable capabilities.6. Hear from Israel and the US Army as Israel trial out the highly advanced THAAD missile defense system for the first time7. Listen to technical briefings from industry experts from organisations such as Weibel Scientific A/S, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Diehl Defence and more8. Find out more about the Patriot missile system and how the US are using it to defend against threatsFor those who would like to find out more about the two day conference , the brochure is available to download at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/einpress There is an early bird saving of £300 for bookings made by Midnight GMT on 28th June 2019 at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/einpress The conference is proudly sponsored by Lockheed Martin & Weibel Scientific.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd-23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor any sponsorship bookings call Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries call James Hitchen on on +44 (0)20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage



