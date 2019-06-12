South African Manufacture of Basic Precious & Non-Ferrous Metals (2019 Industry Insights Report)
This report covers the manufacture of basic precious and non-ferrous metals, and includes information on the size and state of the sector, production sales and export data, corporate actions and factors influencing the sector.
There are 37 comprehensive profiles of industry players including the major producers such as Amplats, Implats, Lonmin, Sibanye and Gold Fields. Other companies profiled include Manganese Metal Company, the world's only producer of high-grade electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) outside China, and the largest producer of selenium-free EMM in the world and Rand Refinery, which is increasingly sourcing feedstock outside South Africa as local gold production declines.
Manufacture of Basic Precious & Non-Ferrous Metals: South Africa was the world's largest producer of primary platinum and rhodium, and the second-largest producer of primary palladium in 2018, and it exported 900.9 kilotons of these metals to the value of US$14.2bn in 2017. The most vertically-integrated companies in this sector are the platinum group metals producers Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) and Lonmin, copper producer Palabora Copper and aluminium producer South32.
Mixed Fortunes: The volume of non-ferrous metal products (which includes precious metals) produced decreased by 4.4% between February 2018 and February 2019, while the sales value of these products at current prices rose by 15.6% over the same period. According to the latest Industrial Policy Action Plan, producers of platinum group metals are faced with the challenge of developing future demand for the metals. Department of Mineral Resources figures show that South Africa's production of platinum group metals increased by 3.9% to 270.6t in 2018.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Rising Input Costs
5.3. Inconsistent Supply of and Increasing Cost of Electricity
5.4. Environmental Concerns
5.5. Government Support
5.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- African Rainbow Minerals Platinum (Pty) Ltd
- Afrisol (Pty) Ltd
- Andulela Investment Holdings Ltd
- Anglo American Platinum Ltd
- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
- Cape Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd
- Copalcor (Pty) Ltd
- Eggerding South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- EVRAZ Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd
- Exxaro Resources Ltd
- Finegold Laboratory Services CC
- Foskor (Pty) Ltd
- Gauteng Refinery (Pty) Ltd
- Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gold Fields Ltd
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd
- Hillside aluminium (Pty) Ltd
- Hulamin Ltd
- Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
- Lonmin Plc
- Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd
- Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd
- Nimag (Pty) Ltd
- Non-Ferrous Metal Works (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Northam Platinum Ltd
- Palabora Copper (Pty) Ltd
- Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd
- Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd
- RMC Minerals CC
- SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd
- SA Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd
- Sibanye Gold Ltd
- SMT Afritech (Pty) Ltd
- South32
- Steenkampskraal Holdings Ltd
- Village Main Reef (Pty) Ltd
- Wispeco (Pty) Ltd
- Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd
