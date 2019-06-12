AI Startup Infinnium Attracts Major Seed Investment to Advance AI Solutions for Data Privacy, Information Governance

4iG Suite Technology Aims at Closing the Value Gap in Information Governance

CHANTILLY, Va., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinnium LLC, a software company that develops solutions to improve information management and business decision-making through effective use of the latest artificial intelligence technology, announced today a multimillion-dollar seed investment in the company.



The investment was made by the Sahajanand Group, a technology conglomerate which has historically built successful enterprises based on emerging technologies. The Sahajanand Group of Companies, headquartered in India, is focused on developing pioneering smart technologies to bring groundbreaking solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. The investment in Infinnium recognizes the potential for AI and other data technologies to address growing challenges in data privacy, data protection and regulatory compliance.

“Globally organizations are facing exponential data growth, combined with increasing complexity in security and data privacy. Organizations are not well equipped to derive the financial benefits available from effective information governance, and they continue to face expensive penalties and loss of financial value as long as the IG technology gap exists,” says Bhargav Kotadia, managing director, Sahajanand Group. “We have invested in Infinnium with a long-term outlook. We believe that Infinnium has the strategic vision and groundbreaking AI solutions to lead the coming transformation in information governance and data privacy.”

“We formed Infinnium to address huge risk, cost and compliance issues in the information governance market space. There exists substantially underutilized financial potential for decision support from structured and unstructured, numeric and textual data. Organizations in pursuit of effective information governance are hindered by the huge scale of data, manual efforts, a shortage of knowledge and a lack of specialized technology,” says Hari J. Pandya, co-founder and chief financial officer at Infinnium. “Infinnium is uniquely positioned to bridge those gaps with our sophisticated, simple and unified AI technology platform providing end users full control over information from diverse sources. We are pleased to have the Sahajanand Group endorse our vision and strategy, and we are excited to have them join hands with us with this vital funding.”

Company leaders at Infinnium plan to use the funding to support the final development efforts and market introduction of its 4iG™ Suite of solutions. The 4iG product suite leverages AI technology to provide visibility across an organization’s data repositories, offering insights into both structured and unstructured data. The 4iG framework allows corporations, law firms and other organizations to identify, analyze and govern information assets in support of business decision-making, data security and regulatory compliance.

ObscurePI™, a key module of the 4iG Suite, focuses on identification and management of personally identifiable information – a key component of HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley, FISMA and other data privacy and compliance regulations.

Interested organizations are invited to visit www.infinnium.com to learn about the 4iG Suite or join a cohort of early release beta testers for ObscurePI.

About Sahajanand Group

The Sahajanand Group of Companies operates and invests in leading-edge technologies and innovation in diverse industries. Headquartered in India, the Sahajanand Group has an active international presence in more than 70 countries. All endeavors are driven by three objectives: developing pioneering smart technologies, achieving optimum automation and improving various aspects of life. The group has a major presence in advanced medical technologies, diamond-processing technologies and life sciences. Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of minimally invasive coronary stent systems. STPL pioneered diamond-cutting technology using laser sources and is a leading player in diamond industry. The group also includes companies active in life sciences and revolutionary medical device research. To learn more, visit www.sahajgroup.com .

About Infinnium

Infinnium LLC is redefining the way organizations interact with data to gain actionable intelligence. The company develops software solutions for law firms, corporations and others using modern technologies like AI and machine learning to improve business decision-making and information management including IG, compliance with GDPR, HIPAA and other privacy regulations and electronic discovery. The Infinnium team of experts brings simplicity to the complex world of digital data, combining the strengths of people and modern technology to help organizations harness their data and empower them to make smarter business choices and effectively address today’s complex information management needs. For more information visit www.infinnium.com .

