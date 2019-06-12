India based power transmission solutions provider comply with ISO 9001:2015 standard requirements through MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO’s integrated modules & its robust reporting features provide the organizations to gain visibility, drives continuous improvement and helps them to achieve their business objectives” — Kaushal Sutaria

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in introducing some of the best global practices in the Indian power transmission sector, this developer and solutions provider exerts all their efforts towards achieving sustainable development. Committed to exceed quality expectations of its stakeholders, they are looking for a QMS software that offers systematic approach to compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, and thereby meet its goal.

“I am looking for an on-cloud software with systematic approach to manage QMS and I have found this through MyEasyISO QMS software. Our culture is fast-paced, ambitious and achievement-oriented. With MyEasyISO QMS software, I am delighted that it helps us maintain our culture”, said Quality Manager.

MyEasyISO QMS Software comes in modules that include Context of Organization, Risk and Opportunity, KPI management, Change management, Document control to name a few. MyEasyISO QMS Software’s Risk and Opportunity module is so easy to manage. You just have to select type from the list whether it originated from context of organization, process or product and service. This Risk and Opportunity module enables you to categorize which is suitable for the risk identified. You can select how much impact does this risk has on your products and services. Also, you can even select how frequent this risk could occur.

“MyEasyISO’s integrated modules and its robust reporting features does not only provide the organizations to gain visibility but also drives continuous improvement and helps them to achieve their business objectives," said Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of MyEasyISO.

It is suitable and recommended for small to medium-sized organizations with limited resources and unlimited ambitions. It offers rapid deployment and implementation with unmatched cost effectiveness.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first choice Governance – Risk – Compliance (GRC) software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO helps in achieving ISO certification so you can manage regulations and standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

To find out more visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com



