Trade Tensions, Global Value Chains, and Spillovers : Insights for Europe
English
Publication Date:
June 12, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498315135/2616-5333
Stock No:
TTGVCSIEEA
Price:
$25.00 (Academic Rate:$25.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
77
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.