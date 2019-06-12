Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market 2019-2023: Emergence of Smart Infusion Therapy Devices Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The infusion therapy devices market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.



The growing number of surgical process is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the infusion therapy devices market. Surgical procedures comprise manual and instrumental medical intervention, which are usually performed in ASCs and hospital clinical settings under anesthesia and with the aid of respiratory devices. Surgical procedures can be performed either in inpatient or outpatient settings.



The growing number of outpatient and ambulatory surgeries and the increasing number of people with diseases such as cancer contribute to the growth of the global infusion therapy devices market. Infusion therapy devices are an important therapeutic tool to deliver medications continuously in critical care and pain management situations. The number of surgical procedures performed every year worldwide has increased over the last decade due to the rising prevalence of several diseases. Thus, the increase in the number of surgical procedures during the forecast period will drive the growth of the global infusion therapy devices market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growing aged population and chronic disease prevalence



The increasing life expectancy among people and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular, kidney disease, and cancer are contributing to the demand or infusion therapy devices. The number of people with chronic diseases is increasing owing to the sedentary lifestyle, environmental issues, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits.



The aging of the baby boomer generation and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases make the early diagnosis of diseases and the regular monitoring of patients essential to identify, treat, control, and limit the incidence of diseases. Thus, there is a high demand for infusion pumps to provide continuous medication and blood components for critically ill chronic patients. Therefore, the increasing aging of the population and the prevalence of chronic diseases drive the demand for global infusion therapy devices.



High cost of infusion therapy devices



The high cost of infusion therapy devices is one of the major concerns as most patients are unable to afford these devices. With the advances in infusion therapy devices, the cost of devices and treatment is also increasing. The cost includes physician fees, the type of infusion therapy device used, availability of inbuilt features like dose-error reduction software (DERS), and the amount reimbursed for such devices by Mediclaim. The high initial cost of infusion therapy devices, as well as their steep maintenance costs, make them inaccessible and unaffordable in hospitals and primary healthcare centers. Considering all these factors, this is expected to have an adverse impact on the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG and Becton Dickinson and Co. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing aged population and chronic illness prevalence and the increasing number of surgical procedures will provide significant growth opportunities to infusion therapy devices manufacturers.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., Medtronic, and Terumo Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Accessories and consumables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pumps - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFUSION TYPE

Market segmentation by infusion type

Comparison by infusion type

Continuous infusion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Intermittent infusion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Infusion-on-demand - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Total parenteral infusion - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by infusion type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart infusion therapy devices

Technological advances

Increasing consumer preference for disposable infusion pumps

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Terumo Corp.

