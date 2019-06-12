“Global Waste-to-Energy market set to grow to $16,420mn in 2019,” says new Visiongain report

Visiongain has launched a new energy report Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook 2019-2029: Capacity (tpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Incineration of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) & Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) in Electricity Generation, District Heating & Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Energy from Waste (EfW) Plants; Featuring Technologies: Mass Burn, Gasification, Pyrolysis, Fluidised Bed, Advanced Thermal Treatment (ATT), & Advanced Conversion Technology (ACT).

Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facilities are considered to be plants that use municipal solid waste (MSW) as a primary fuel source for energy production. During the last several years, increased waste generation and narrowed prospects for landfill have brought strong growth prospects for the WtE industry. Not only is the world population growing, but it is also becoming increasingly urbanised. This leads to greater levels of waste being generated globally, in more concentrated levels and in close proximity to large urban areas. These issues are focusing more attention on waste management frameworks, with increased interest in alternatives to landfill. As a result, municipalities worldwide are considering the functionality of WtE plants to help deal with mounting waste being generated.

The Visiongain report analyst commented “The global interest in waste to energy is expected to see large growth over the next decade and beyond as it is being increasingly recognised as an option for sustainable energy along with recycling and waste management practice. Population along with increasing waste will be a major driving force behind the further development of WtE technology, primarily in developing countries. The push for cleaner energy along with slowing options for landfill have brought growth to the WtE industry. The wealthier markets in western Europe and Asia-Pacific are able to provide the technology and experience for the fast growth expected to come from China and other parts of the world for this market.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing Waste-to-Energy (WtE) facilities include Covanta, China Everbright, Sembcorp Industries, Suez Environment, Keppel Seghers Belgium, Velia Environmental, Wheelabrator, Clean Association of Tokyo 23, MVV Energie AG, China Metallurgical Group (MCC), Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection, GCL-Poly and EDF.

