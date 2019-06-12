Global Health and Wellness Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Danone SA, Nestle SA, and Procter & Gamble

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health and Wellness Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The health and wellness market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.



One of the major drivers expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period is the increased emphasis on effective health and wellness products and a healthy lifestyle by consumers globally. The primary reason driving this increased adoption is the improving economic condition of countries worldwide, which gives liberty to lower- and middle-class consumers to spend more on their health and well-being.



Also, many vendors have been focusing on launching free health coaching, giveaway campaigns, community gatherings centered around self-care, nutrition, and others. Many health and wellness brands, including Weight Watchers, Bodybuilding.com, and CrossFit, successfully market their products through social media channels, such as Twitter and Facebook, and they have been instrumental in spreading the popularity of health and wellness products among consumers.



Therefore, the rising adoption of health and wellness among all demographics is a significant factor that is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



The rising number of new products launches in the market



The growth of the global health and wellness market is being propelled by the increasing number of new product launches, especially pertaining to industries like packaged health and wellness food product and beauty and personal care product. Several vendors in the market are focusing on launching a new product named 'Nivea Milk Delights' in women's facewash category in the Indian market.



Moreover, they are also starting a high protein drink with zero sugar called Protinex Lite under the brand name Protinex. Vendors have been focusing on innovating the packaged health and wellness food and beauty and personal care products category by including better quality ingredients. Therefore, the rising number of new product launches in the market will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The high degree of disorganization, price instability, and lack of skilled workforce



The low-entry barrier in the global health and wellness market has been the major reason behind the high degree of disorganization prevalent in the health and wellness market, which creates additional pressure on the established and organized players. The opening of numerous small-sized spas and health and wellness centers in numerous developed and developing economies across the world have given rise to price disparity, as such small-sized enterprises offer services at low costs and have an unskilled workforce at their disposal.



A lack of appropriate training standards and universally accepted accreditations adversely affects the quality of training being imparted in local academies, thereby leading to a rise in the unskilled workforce. This decreases consumer confidence in availing health and wellness services. Therefore, a high degree of disorganization, lack of skilled workforce, and price instability present a massive threat to the growth of the global health and wellness market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including Bayer AG and Brunswick Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising number of new product launches in the market and the increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs will provide significant growth opportunities to the health and wellness companies.



Danone SA, Nestle SA, and Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas

Rising demand for organic, eco-friendly, clean-labeled, and sustainable health and wellness products

Growing number of distribution deals, technological associations,collaborations, and acquisitions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Danone SA

Nestle SA

Procter & Gamble Co.



