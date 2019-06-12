Global Sunflower Oil Market Report 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of 5% - Key Vendors are Cargill, Conagra Brands, and Rusagro Group of Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sunflower Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sunflower oil market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



The increasing exports of sunflower oil can accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing exports of sunflower have encouraged vendors to enhance sunflower oil production. The demand for sunflower oil imports is rising in many countries, including Iraq, India, and China. Sunflower oil exports from Ukraine to Iraq tripled during 2017-2018 from 2016-2017.



Overall, sunflower oil exports to India increased by more than 20% in January 2019 from January 2018. From 2017 to 2018, the total exports of sunflower oil from Russian Federation registered an increase. Likewise, the overall exports of sunflower oil from Ukraine increased in 2018. Hence, a continuous rise in the exports of sunflower oil can have a positive influence on the global sunflower oil market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Product launches



One of the major factors expected to have a positive influence on the global sunflower oil market is the increasing number of product launches. Several market players are focusing on launching chemical-free processed sunflower oil. The company uses a patented chemical-free process to retain natural vitamins during processing.



Furthermore, several companies are launching its new premium brand, Virgin Gold sunflower oil, and claim it is unadulterated, untainted, and chemical -free. This oil is also available in one-liter, three-liter, five-liter, ten-liter, and twenty-liter packs. Vendors operating in this market are trying to attract consumers by introducing new types of sunflower oils. The launch of new products, therefore, can increase the overall sales of sunflower oil and drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The vulnerability of sunflower seed to changes in climatic conditions



Changes in climatic conditions have a significant impact on the production of oilseeds such as sunflower seed. These changes include elevated atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations, high temperature, and water shortage due to rainfall fluctuations. Sunflower seed, the source of sunflower oil, is vulnerable to the direct impact of heat stress and drought during the growth cycle.



These factors can lead to a severe yield loss in sunflower seed production farms. Changes in climatic conditions can reduce oil content and alter fatty acid concentrations, thereby affecting the quality of sunflower oil extracted from such seeds. Therefore, climatic changes have adversely affected the production of sunflower oil in some of the critical sunflower oil producing countries.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing preference for healthy food ingredients and the growing exports of sunflower oil will provide considerable growth opportunities to the sunflower oil manufacturers.



Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., and Rusagro Group of Companies LLC. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new packaging for sunflower oil

Expansion of sunflower seed processing plants

Expansion of sunflower seed harvested area

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Rusagro Group of Companies LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rwt8i





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oils and Fats



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.