HODL RALLY Announces Updated, Networking-Centric Itinerary for 8-Day, Crypto-Inspired European Supercar Rally

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – HODL RALLY, the world’s first cryptocurrency-inspired supercar rally, today announces an updated itinerary for this exciting eight-day event, which will rev its way across Europe June 30-July 7 to educate, inspire and raise awareness of the importance of blockchain technologies.



To make the lineup of events even more unique and networking-focused for the upcoming eight-day rally, organizers have elected to transcend the typical conference format characterized by combining well-known speakers and a tradeshow floor. Day 6 at the W Hotel will now feature a unique networking format that better matches the HODL RALLY’s overall spirit as opposed to following the model of most other crypto gatherings.

The Public is Invited to Attend the Kick-Off in London on the 30th at the High Wycombe Country Club

“The aim of HODL RALLY is to promote blockchain technologies in a fun and exciting environment, fusing the natural synergy between supercars and cryptocurrencies,” said HODL RALLY founder and CEO Virtue Nightingale. “This event is like nothing the blockchain world has ever seen before, so we decided every component of the rally should be as unique as the concept behind it and as transformative as the technology it promotes. For that reason, we have chosen to revise the HODL RALLY itinerary of events, and in place of the previously scheduled Barcelona Blockchain Summit we will instead host high-end blockchain networking events on July 5 at the W Hotel as part of our HODL RALLY lineup in Barcelona.”

Covering 1,800 miles, eight cities and five countries, the HODL RALLY will showcase 100 participating cars, and accompanying events will include six parties, four club takeovers, a fashion show, a poker tournament and a charity gala as the rally blazes its way through Europe.

The updated HODL RALLY itinerary is as follows:

June 29 – LONDON MADDOX TAKEOVER: Pre-launch party at Maddox Nightclub in London, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Pre-launch party at Maddox Nightclub in London, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. June 30 – DAY 1 OF HODL RALLY – LONDON TO PARIS – PARIS CLUB TAKEOVER: HODL RALLY participants will start their engines at 10 a.m. and kick off the rally with a lap of central London. This will be followed by a one-hour pit stop and photoshoot at Pall Mall, and drivers will then head to Dover for a 2 p.m. ferry crossing, arriving in Calais, France, at 5 p.m. and finally completing the three-hour drive to Paris. The HODL RALLY takeover of Club Boum Boum in Paris will kick off at 11 p.m.

HODL RALLY participants will start their engines at 10 a.m. and kick off the rally with a lap of central London. This will be followed by a one-hour pit stop and photoshoot at Pall Mall, and drivers will then head to Dover for a 2 p.m. ferry crossing, arriving in Calais, France, at 5 p.m. and finally completing the three-hour drive to Paris. The HODL RALLY takeover of Club Boum Boum in Paris will kick off at 11 p.m. July 1 – DAY 2 OF HODL RALLY – PARIS TO GENEVA – CRYPTO COMMUNITY MEETUP: Rally participants will leave Paris at 10 a.m. and arrive in Geneva at approximately 4 p.m. That evening, a crypto community meetup will take place and include networking and a cocktail event.

Rally participants will leave Paris at 10 a.m. and arrive in Geneva at approximately 4 p.m. That evening, a crypto community meetup will take place and include networking and a cocktail event. July 2 – DAY 3 OF HODL RALLY – GENEVA TO MONACO – NIKKI BEACH TAKEOVER AND POKER NIGHT: Rally participants will depart for Monaco at 8 a.m., arriving at approximately 2 p.m. A Nikki Beach takeover party will take place from 2-8 p.m., including a mini fashion show. At 9 p.m., a James Bond-themed poker evening will commence at the famous Monte Carlo Casino.

Rally participants will depart for Monaco at 8 a.m., arriving at approximately 2 p.m. A Nikki Beach takeover party will take place from 2-8 p.m., including a mini fashion show. At 9 p.m., a James Bond-themed poker evening will commence at the famous Monte Carlo Casino. July 3 – DAY 4 OF HODL RALLY – MONACO TO BARCELONA – SOUTH OF FRANCE COASTAL RUN: Rally participants will depart for Barcelona at noon. En route will be a meetup meal and beach sunset event at St. Tropez beach. The journey to Barcelona will recommence at 5:30 p.m.

Rally participants will depart for Barcelona at noon. En route will be a meetup meal and beach sunset event at St. Tropez beach. The journey to Barcelona will recommence at 5:30 p.m. July 4 – DAY 5 OF HODL RALLY – 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS AT W HOTEL: Fourth of July beach/pool party celebrations will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the W Hotel in Barcelona. At 9 p.m., a cocktail party will kick off in the W Hotel Sky Bar.

Fourth of July beach/pool party celebrations will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the W Hotel in Barcelona. At 9 p.m., a cocktail party will kick off in the W Hotel Sky Bar. July 5 – DAY 6 OF HODL RALLY – BARCELONA BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKING EVENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY WCC EVOLV – A networking gathering will take place at 4 p.m. in the W lounge inside Barcelona’s W Hotel, followed by a round table networking event and charity gala dinner at 7 p.m. An after party will begin at 11 p.m. in the W Hotel Sky Bar.

A networking gathering will take place at 4 p.m. in the W lounge inside Barcelona’s W Hotel, followed by a round table networking event and charity gala dinner at 7 p.m. An after party will begin at 11 p.m. in the W Hotel Sky Bar. July 6 – DAY 7 OF HODL RALLY – BARCELONA TO VALENCIA – CITY TOUR AND BULLFIGHTING – Rally participants will leave Barcelona for the Valencia run at 10 a.m., arriving in Valencia at approximately 1 p.m. Rally participants will spend the rest of the day exploring Valencia and will have the option of attending a bullfighting event.

Rally participants will leave Barcelona for the Valencia run at 10 a.m., arriving in Valencia at approximately 1 p.m. Rally participants will spend the rest of the day exploring Valencia and will have the option of attending a bullfighting event. July 7 – DAY 8 OF HODL RALLY – OFFICIAL CLOSING PARTY & FASHION SHOW AT OCEAN BEACH CLUB: Rally participants will arrive in Ibiza by ferry from the port of Denia and head straight to Ocean Beach Club for the official HODL RALLY closing party and fashion show with the famous Adam Saaks.

Rally participants will arrive in Ibiza by ferry from the port of Denia and head straight to Ocean Beach Club for the official HODL RALLY closing party and fashion show with the famous Adam Saaks. July 8 – DAY-AFTER EVENTS – HODL RALLY TAKEOVER OF KM5 IBIZA – HODL RALLY participants will enjoy a night of great food, music and networking in paradise as a VIP meal and party kick off at KM5 Ibiza at 8 p.m.

“This incredible, unforgettable rally will be the first event of its kind and a not-to-be-missed experience,” said Nightingale. “We believe the entire world will sit up and take notice as we carry the cause of blockchain technologies across Europe in this unique and exciting way.”

About HODL RALLY

HODL RALLY is the world’s first blockchain inspired supercar rally experience. The eight-day event combines blockchain conferences with parties, dinners, fashion shows, yacht parties, club takeovers and lots of supercars. Driving across Europe, the tour will hit eight cities in eight days and will wrap up with a VIP superyacht party in Ibiza. For more details, visit https://HODLRALLY.com/ .

