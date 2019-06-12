BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Zanubrutinib to Be Presented at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML)

Company to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast of Mid-2019 Clinical Data Updates on Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced upcoming data in three oral presentations and one poster presentation on its investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), taking place June 18-22, 2019 in Lugano, Switzerland. The company will also host an investor conference call and webcast of mid-2019 clinical data updates on Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.



Title: Zanubrutinib in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma Session: Focus on Mantle Cell Lymphoma Date: Wednesday, June 19 Time: 17:45 CEST Lead Author: Yuqin Song, M.D., Ph.D.





Title: Zanubrutinib for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Session: Session 3 – CLL Date: Thursday, June 20 Time: 14:45 CEST Lead Author: Wei Xu, M.D.





Title: Zanubrutinib Plus Obinutuzumab in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL) or Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Session: Focus on Non-Clinical and Early Clinical Data with New Combinations Date: Thursday, June 20 Time: 17:25 CEST Lead Author: Constantine S. Tam, M.D.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Updated Safety and Efficacy Data in the Phase 1 Trial of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Treated with Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) Abstract Code: 191 Session: Mantle Cell Lymphomas section Dates and Times: Wednesday, June 19 (12:00-17:00), Thursday, June 20 (9:00-17:00) and Friday, June 21 (9:00-18:30) CEST Lead Author: Constantine S. Tam, M.D.



Mid-2019 Clinical Data Update Conference Call and Webcast Information:

BeiGene will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call using the following dial-in information:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 (844) 461-9930

U.S. Toll: +1 (478) 219-0535

Hong Kong Toll-Free: +852 800 279 19250

China Toll-Free: +86 800 914 686

Conference ID: 1790069

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/ or http://hkexir.beigene.com . An archived replay will be available two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Zanubrutinib

Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) discovered by BeiGene scientists that is currently being evaluated in a broad pivotal clinical program globally as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various B-cell malignancies.

Clinical trials of zanubrutinib include a fully-enrolled, global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) comparing zanubrutinib to ibrutinib, currently the only approved BTK inhibitor for WM; a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL); a pivotal Phase 2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma in combination with GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab); a pivotal Phase 2 trial in patients with R/R marginal zone lymphoma (MZL); a Phase 3 trial comparing zanubrutinib to ibrutinib in patients with R/R CLL/SLL; and a global Phase 1 trial. In China, BeiGene has completed two pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials of zanubrutinib in patients with MCL and CLL/SLL and the enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with WM.

Zanubrutinib has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with WM, and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy. The NDAs in China for R/R MCL and R/R CLL/SLL have been accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and granted priority review.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of approximately 2,400 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

Investor Contact Media Contact

Craig West Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5189 +1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com media@beigene.com

1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.



