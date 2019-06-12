Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 with Focus on the United States Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in Tons by the following End-Use Industries:



Automotive & Transportation

Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical & Industrial

Consumer Appliances

Others

The US market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:



Coatings & Liners

Films

Mechanical Parts & Components

Others

The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M (USA)

Asahi Glass Company Limited (Japan)

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. (USA)

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Daikin America, Inc. (USA)

Dongyue Group Limited (China)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India)

HaloPolymer, OJSC (Russia)

Juhua Group Corporation (China)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA)

Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay (Belgium)

The Chemours Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): A Versatile Material with Applications in Varied End-Use Industries

Current & Future Analysis

Factors Influencing Market Growth - In a Nutshell

China Spearheads Growth in the PTFE Market

Chemical Processing Industry Leads the PTFE Market

Granular and Micronized Forms of PTFE

PTFE Production Scenario

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global PTFE Trade - An Overview



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Micronized PTFE Powder Market: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth

Demand for Potable Drinking Water - A Major Growth Driver for PTFE Membranes Market

Hydrophobic PTFE Membranes Dominate PTFE Membranes Market

Riding on Industrialization and Urbanization, Asia-Pacific Leads PTFE Membranes Market

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market: Chemical Processing and Pharma & Medical Industries Spur Demand

Teflon Coatings Market Exhibits Significant Growth

Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Teflon Coatings

Demand for Dry Film Lubricants Continues to Grow

Innovations Sustain PTFE Market

A Glance at Latest Innovations in the PTFE Space

3M Glass Bubbles: The Latest Advancement from 3M and Dyneon

Increasing Usage of ETFE Material for Construction Purposes

Teflon Coatings: Moving from Cookware to Industrial Applications

Researchers Develop Durable and Thinner Version of Teflon

PTFE Application in Renewable Energy Systems - A Promising Growth Opportunity

Opportunity Indicators

Automotive Industry: PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers Essential to Improve Performance and Durability of Components

Consumer Appliances: Need for Durability and Long Working Life Drives Demand for Teflon PTFE Products

Thermoplastic to Improve PTFE Processing Technology

PTFE Market - Pricing Dynamics



4. FLUOROPOLYMERS MARKET - A REVIEW

Fluoropolymer: A Versatile and Advanced Polymer with Growing Applications

Diverse Applications of Fluoropolymers: A Major Growth Driving Factor

PTFE Fluoropolymer: The Largest Product Type in Fluoropolymers Market

Asia-Pacific Rules the Fluoropolymers Market

China - Emerging as Hot Spot for Production

Competitive Scenario

Importance of High Performance Fluoropolymers Continues to Grow in Varied End-Use Markets

Fluoropolymer Films Market - An Overview

Increase in Crude Oil Prices to Expand Market for Fluorine Products

Demand for New Product Designs to Brighten Prospects for Fluoropolymers

Innovative Applications Stimulate Fluoropolymers Market

High-Value Fluoropolymers in Demand

Environmental Regulations Hinder Production of Fluoropolymers

High Entry Barriers Limit Competition



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Historical Backdrop

Major Characteristics of PTFE

Properties

Chemical and Physical Properties

Low Friction

High Bulk Resistance and Chemical Inertness

Anti-Corrosive

Optical

Manufacturing Process

Forms of PTFE

Granular

Fine Powder

Dispersion

Polymerization of TPFE

Suspension Polymerization

Emulsion Polymerization

Processing Techniques

Extremely High Temperature Hazardous for PTFE

Application Areas

Transportation

Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Cookware

Textiles

Compression Packing

Filtration

Armor-Piercing Bullets

Powdered PTFE Used as Oxidizer



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Trade Names of PTFE Products of Select Manufacturers



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Daikin Takes Over Heroflon

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Unveils PTFE Seals for Aerospace Industry

Rogers Corporation Takes Over DeWAL Industries

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Completes Take Over of CoorsTek Subsidiary



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 25 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28)

The United States (10)

Japan (2)

Europe (6) France (1) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)



