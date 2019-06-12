/EIN News/ -- Helsinn to co-support a satellite symposium on current and emerging treatments of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at 24th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Symposium will explore the landscape and potential development of treatment options for AML

Lugano, Switzerland, June 12, 2019 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that it will co-support a satellite symposium around current and emerging treatment options for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the 24th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

The symposium, titled “Current and Emerging Treatment Options in AML: Focus on Novel, Targeted Agents”, will be held in Amsterdam, on June 13, 2019, 12.30‐14.00 CEST.

The event targets medical oncologists, haematologists and other healthcare professionals involved in the management of patients with AML. It is designed to provide expert insight into the rapidly evolving treatment landscape for patients and to explore likely developments in treatment over the coming years, and will feature presentations from leaders in the field.

The multi- supported independent symposium is organized by prIME oncology, and the full programme can be found here:

https://www.primebymedscape.org/live-events/heme/targeting-agents-aml-amsterdam-2019/

Silvia Sebastiani, Helsinn Group Head of Medical Affairs, commented: “AML is a rapidly-progressing and often fatal disease for which there are limited treatment options and is one of Helsinn’s core clinical focus areas. We are delighted to be co-supporter of this independent educational symposium, which is designed to provide up-to-the-minute expert insight into the treatment trends and clinical developments in this area.”

EHA 2019 will be held from June 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam. Further details can be found here: https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha24/key-information/

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

