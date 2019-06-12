English Language Learning Market (Digital and Cloud-based) 2019-2025: Emerging Trends, Technological Innovations, Growth Strategies, Regional Analysis, Key Players & Recent Developments

The competitive environment in Digital English Language Learning Market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A. English Language Learning market to Grow at 18.0% CAGR to hit $21.7 Bn by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%

Request a sample @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3321438

In 2018, the global English Language Learning market size was 6800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the English Language Learning market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The “Global English Language Learning Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions (North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) , Types (Chinese (Mandarin), European Language, & Other) and Application (Individual Learner & Institutional Learners)” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates. Browse the full study @https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-english-language-learning-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Key players listed in the report are Berlitz Languages, Vipkid, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, 51talk, Inlingua International, Rosetta Stone, EF Education First, New Oriental, Wall Street English, iTutorGroup, Babbel, Busuu, and Eleutian Technology.

The study objectives of this report are:



To study and forecast the market size of English Language Learning in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research study @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3321438

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Further breakdown of English Language Learning market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of English Language Learning

2 Global English Language Learning Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global English Language Learning Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

7 China English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa English Language Learning Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 English Language Learning Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Browse more related reports:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application:

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-english-language-learning-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Global Cloud-based English Language Learning Market 2013-2025: This report studies the Cloud-based English Language Learning market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-based-english-language-learning-market-report-history-and-forecast-2013-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market 2014-2025: This report studies the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-massive-open-online-course-mooc-platforms-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: enquiry@orbisresearch.com

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research

Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.