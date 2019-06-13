United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Will Strengthen America!

Passing the USMCA, Congress is ensuring the economic growth of our country and preserving job security for millions of Americans.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARIO RODRIGUEZ, Chairman Hispanic 100 & REUBEN FRANCO, CEO & President Orange County Hispanic Chamber of CommerceThe United States has reached a modernized trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that will revolutionize the trade industry. The recently negotiated agreement will replace NAFTA, and will deal with digital commerce, customs regulations, and labor relations that will benefit both consumers and the American workforce.The USMCA will provide U.S. employers tariff-free access to sell American products to both Mexico and Canada, while protecting American jobs from being outsourced to other countries. The agreement will have a direct impact on American businesses and workers, including agricultural and automotive industries, creating an influx of protection for the American labor force.Congress must recognize the surmounting benefits that the USMCA has to offer the American economy and its people. Pecuniary incentives and workforce protection are two constituents that are worth fighting for and safeguarding. Failure to pass this agreement will be a substantial detriment to our country. Failure to pass this agreement will only stunt our economic potential. Failure to pass this agreement is an injustice for the American workforce. Failure to pass this agreement could result in the withdrawal of NAFTA without an improved replacement.Congress has a responsibility to the American people. By passing the USMCA, as agreed to by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Congress is ensuring the economic growth of our country and preserving the job security for millions of Americans. Further, passing this agreement would also give our country the presence of a united front when negotiating with China, a leader in importing American products.This agreement is not a political statement. It’s a protective order that will enhance the American economy and preserve the American workforce. This is not an issue that requires extensive debate from any political party. It’s simply the right move to make to secure the future of America.Last week, the United States of America and Mexico reached a last-minute deal to avoid imposed tariffs. Two countries working together to discuss and produce a resolve that benefits both nations at hand. Congress should take note on how to remove political undertones and make a decision that is most beneficial for our country, inclusive of all Americans regardless of political affiliations.We implore Congress to make the right decision and pass the current USMCA agreement. It’s the right decision for our country. It’s the right decision for the American people.MARIO RODRIGUEZChairman, Hispanic 100 Policy Committee949/734-5656 / www.hispanc100.org REUBEN FRANCOCEO & President, Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce714/953-4289 / www. ochcc .org



