Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-Report on the National Accounts Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
June 11, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by IMF’s Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa (AFS)1 during February 25–March 8, 2019 to assist Statistics Botswana (SB) improve the quality of the national accounts statistics. This was the first mission on national accounts conducted by AFS to SB since January 2015. Reliable national accounts are essential for informed economic policy-making by the authorities. They also provide the private sector, foreign investors, rating agencies, donors and the public in general with important inputs in their decision-making, while informing economic analysis and IMF surveillance. Rebasing the national accounts is recommended every five years. They require comprehensive surveys and ideally, Supply and Use tables (SUTs) to support coherence checking of data.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/149
English
Publication Date:
June 11, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498318044/1934-7685
Stock No:
1BWAEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
11
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.