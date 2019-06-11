EnerSys Announces Plans to Expand TPPL Capacity and Commercialize GreenSeal® Bi-Polar Battery Technology

/EIN News/ -- READING, Pa., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced it plans to expand its Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) capacity over the next three years with over $100 million in additional capital spending along with an expected 15% increase from continued focus on Lean principles. Combined, the company expects these two efforts to increase TPPL capacity by over $500 million annually. The company also plans to continue its commercialization efforts for GreenSeal® Bi-Polar battery technology licensed from Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC (ABC).



“We remain very excited about adding this technology to our portfolio of products,” said Joern Tinnemeyer, Chief Technology Officer of EnerSys. “We’ve worked with ABC for over two years now and are pleased with how this technology has continued to develop and mature. GreenSeal® technology is delivering on its promise to reduce lead content over traditional batteries, improve battery performance, increase cycle life, reduce weight, increase power density, reduce recharge time and improve reliability. We believe Bi-Polar could be a game changer and result in a new generation of power and energy solutions.” This technology is backward compatible with most EnerSys applications and will likely be less capital intensive than traditional lead acid battery manufacturing processes.

Mr. Tinnemeyer commented, “GreenSeal® technology and next generation TPPL offers great promise for the continued relevance and viability for lead acid batteries. No other technology combines superior lead acid battery performance along with manufacturability as we have seen in GreenSeal® batteries. It lends itself well to a lean process environment. GreenSeal® technology will leverage many parts of our existing TPPL expertise, supply chain, plant and equipment. We believe it could become a leading technology of the industry.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, contact Thomas O’Neill, Vice President & Treasurer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com ; Web site: www.enersys.com .



