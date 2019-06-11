U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Philip Ibanez assumes responsibility as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s top senior enlisted leader

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency welcomed a new command senior enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va., June 11, 2019.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency welcomed a new command senior enlisted leader and bid a fond farewell to an Airman, leader and friend. U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Philip Ibanez assumed responsibility as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s top enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from the current Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Horn, June 11, 2019.

Lieutenant General Darsie Rogers, DTRA’s deputy director, emphasized the critical role non-commissioned officers’ play in the military, and Chief Horn’s contributions to the agency.

“Our NCOs [non-commissioned officers] are the envy of the world—there are no finer. NCOs are critical to mission success at every level,” said Rogers. “They are the voice of common sense; trusted confidants, professionals and friends. Chief Horn, you’ve left some big shoes to fill.”

During his final remarks, Horn shared his unique perspective within the Agency and his leadership philosophy.

“The words are from Albert Einstein, who said: “Only a life lived in the service of others is worth living,” Horn stated. “I, of course, appreciate the connectivity that Einstein has to our work here – and how he wrestled with the sometimes blurry lines of science and the implications that scientific advancements can have on the world we live in. For me, that only adds to the weight of his words. We are here to serve – let’s not lose sight of that.”

The passing of the flag during the Change of Responsibility ceremony brings a new Command Senior Enlisted Leader to DTRA with vast military experience. Master Chief Ibanez’s previous Command Master Chief assignment was at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Ibanez began his Navy career in 1997 and after completing a qualifying “A” school, entered directly into the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) profession. He has held numerous critical jobs within EOD and has completed three training tours, one at Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (DEODS) in Chattenden, England under the Personnel Exchange Program (PEP), one at EOD Training and Evaluation Unit Two as a Chemical Ordnance Instructor and finally at EOD Mobile Unit Two where he served as the training Master Chief in charge of all command training. He also completed a staff tour at Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) where he served as a Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction advisor to Commander SOCPAC.

“This change of responsibility ceremony is a first for me,” said Ibanzez, noting that the Navy normally only uses these ceremonies for commanding officers. He pledged to continue the work of Chief Horn, and continue to foster a culture of inclusion and collaboration.

Master Chief Ibanez also summed up his leadership philosophy with a quote.

“To be a warrior is not a simple matter of wishing to be one, it is rather an endless struggle that will go on till the very last moment of our lives, no one is born a warrior in exactly the same way that no one is born common, we choose to make ourselves one or the other”.

“You see when I look at DTRA I see an organization that has chosen the path of the warrior, the hard path and it excites me to now fall within its ranks,” he continued. “I see DTRA in the endless struggle not to just get it right, but rather to ensure we never get it wrong because that is what this nation demands of us.”

In addition to advising Oxford on a variety of enlisted issues and perspectives, Ibanez will also serve as mentor to other senior enlisted leaders throughout the department and will also coordinate with headquarters staff agencies, commanders and senior enlisted personnel on matters pertaining to the command’s mission, vision and commander’s intent.

