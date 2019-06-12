Craig Janus_Chief Growth Officer_IntelliDyne LLC

IntelliDyne, LLC Appoints Craig Anthony Janus as Chief Growth Officer

In his new corporate role, Craig Janus will lead the firm’s growth and strategic planning, including M&A activities and industry partnership relationships.” — IntelliDyne, LLC

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDyne, LLC , a mid-market government consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Anthony Janus as its Chief Growth Officer. In his new corporate role, Janus will lead the firm’s growth and strategic planning, including M&A activities and industry partnership relationships.Prior to joining IntelliDyne, Janus completed the successful sale of the Professional Services Group of Merlin International. As President of that group, he led the sale process, management presentations, transition, and integration to the Xator Corporation where he stayed to run the business as the Senior Vice President and General Manager.Janus began his career as an NCO in the United States Marine Corps where he received an Honorable discharge and spent more than 15 years as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University where he developed curriculum and taught courses in business, technology, and engineering management.Janus holds a M.S. in Information and Telecommunications from Johns Hopkins University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington Adventist University.About IntelliDyne, LLC:IntelliDyne, LLC is a consulting firm that enables better business performance and mission outcomes through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Advanced Analytics, Information Assurance/Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Mobile Computing, and Enterprise Infrastructure Management. Learn more at www.intellidyne-llc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.