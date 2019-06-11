CD PROJEKT RED and NVIDIA Partner to Bring Ray Tracing to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Highly Acclaimed, Highly Anticipated Game Uses Real-Time Ray Tracing

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E3—NVIDIA and CD PROJEKT RED today announced that NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ is an official technology partner for Cyberpunk 2077 and that the companies are working together to bring real-time ray tracing to the game.



Cyperpunk 2077 screenshot captured on PC with NVIDIA GeForce RTX.





Cyberpunk 2077 won over 100 awards at E3 2018 and Gamespot calls it “one of the most anticipated games of the decade.” The game is the next project from CD PROJEKT RED, makers of the highly acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which has won numerous “Game of the Year” awards. NVIDIA and CD PROJEKT RED have a long history of technology collaboration that spans more than a decade.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly ambitious game, mixing first-person perspective and deep role-playing, while also creating an intricate and immersive world in which to tell its story,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “We think the world of Cyberpunk will greatly benefit from the realistic lighting that ray tracing delivers.”

Ray tracing is the advanced graphics technique used to give movies their ultra-realistic visual effects. NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs contain specialized processor cores designed specifically to accelerate ray tracing so the visual effects in games can be rendered in real time.

“Ray tracing allows us to realistically portray how light behaves in a crowded urban environment,” says Adam Badowski, head of Studio at CD PROJEKT RED. “Thanks to this technology, we can add another layer of depth and verticality to the already impressive megacity the game takes place in.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

E3 attendees will get a firsthand look at Cyberpunk 2077 at booth 1023 in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. More details, as well as exclusive 4K screenshots featuring real-time ray tracing on PC, are available at www.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/004dac0c-203c-47d3-b4d7-46a79a390c17



