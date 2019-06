Kimball Electronics to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

JASPER, Ind., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE), a leading global electronics manufacturing services provider of high-quality, durable electronic products, today announced that Donald D. Charron, Chairman and CEO, and Michael K. Sergesketter, Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston.



/EIN News/ -- Kimball Electronics’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com . If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS Conferences, please contact Jeff Elliott, (972) 423-7070 or jelliott@threepa.com .

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

WHO WE ARE Kimball Electronics is a leading contract manufacturer of durable electronics serving a variety of industries on a global scale. The customer is the focus of everything we do and our touch is felt throughout daily life via the markets we serve: Automotive, Industrial, Medical, and Public Safety. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Our employees know they are part of a company culture that is committed to doing the right thing. We build lasting relationships and global success for customers while enabling employees to share in the Company’s success through personal, professional, and financial growth.

WHAT WE DO Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol “KE” on The NASDAQ Stock Market. Kimball Electronics is a preeminent Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) provider serving customers around the world and further offers diversified contract manufacturing services (“DCMS”) for non-electronic components, medical disposables, and plastics. GES, a Kimball Electronics Company, specializes in design, production and servicing of automation, test, and inspection equipment for the semiconductor, electronics, and life sciences industries. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries globally. Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com .

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Smith, Treasurer

812-634-4000

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Jeff Elliott

Three Part Advisors, LLC

972-423-7070

jelliott@threepa.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain statements within the presentation may be considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, successful integration of acquisitions and new operations, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment, significant reductions in volumes and order patterns from key contract customers, loss of key customers or suppliers, financial stability of key customers and suppliers, availability or cost of raw materials, impact related to tariffs and other trade barriers, and increased competitive pricing pressures reflecting excess industry capacities. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (the “Company”) are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

