Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch travels to Kenya and Ghana

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch is traveling June 10-15 to Nairobi, Kenya, and Accra, Ghana. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in Nairobi. While in Ghana, he will meet with Ghanaian officials as well as consular staff. In both cities, the Assistant Secretary will underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States.



