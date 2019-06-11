Capture the Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Calendar Contest

WALDORF, Md., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake welcomes the community to submit their original photographs of landscapes, animals, local businesses, etc. showcasing the local communities within the Bank’s service area. 14 photos will be selected through the Bank and community voting to fill the Bank’s 2020 community calendar.



Submit your photos to Community Bank





“We enjoy going through the unique submissions we receive each year. The photos always shine a light on the stunning communities in which we live,” said Diane Hicks, Vice President and Director of Marketing of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions!”

Photo submissions are accepted now through July 31, 2019. Anyone wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to cusicks@cbtc.com . All photos must be 8.5” x 11”, landscape-oriented and minimum of 300 dpi (dots per image). Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be considered.

At the end of the submission period, the community will also have the opportunity to vote for favorites, “People’s Choice” and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting.

Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com or by visiting any of the Bank’s convenient branch locations. The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. If you have any questions about the contest, please contact Stefanie at cusicks@cbtc.com or 240-427-1048.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com . Member FDIC.

CONTACT:

Diane Hicks

Vice President

Director of Marketing

(240) 427-1047

hicksd@cbtc.com

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca39e045-f71a-4f6d-ac3f-0e9df3119ac1



