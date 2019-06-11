Konica Minolta’s ITS Division, All Covered, Named to CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

Company’s Continued Growth in the IT Market Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Year

Ramsey, NJ, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company’s IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered), to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



All Covered helps companies through a full range of IT services and technology support by optimizing resources, maintaining infrastructure and securing vulnerable areas of the business. This is All Covered’s tenth consecutive year on the list.

“As All Covered continues to grow and expand our scale and offerings, we are honored each year to be included on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “Regardless of business area, All Covered has every solution needed to avoid hiring an entire IT department. Additionally, we offer customized services for any organization, tailored to their specific needs.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www. countonkonicaminolta .com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: www.thechannelcompany.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

