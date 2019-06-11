International Speakers Announced for Legionella Conference 2019

Topics include health care water safety, conservation efforts, cooling tower maintenance and Legionella legal cases

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

An international lineup of public health and sustainability experts from four continents will discuss complex hospital water systems, cooling towers, proactive water quality monitoring and other topics at the Legionella Conference 2019 on Sept. 11-13 in Los Angeles.



NSF International and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) will host Legionella Conference 2019: Building Water Systems − The Sustainability & Public Health Nexus to explore the relationship between water conservation and microbial contamination prevention in building water systems.



International experts from government agencies, universities, hospitals and private laboratories in 11 countries are among the scheduled speakers. Organizations represented include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Public Services and Procurement Canada, the Network for Public Health Law and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO).



Water conservation efforts can sometimes have the unintended consequence of amplifying Legionella bacteria growth. The pathogen proliferates in poorly maintained water systems and can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a serious and sometimes fatal flu-like illness that has increased more than five-fold between 2000 and 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC). Common sources of contaminated aerosols include cooling towers, low-flow fixtures, shower heads, HVAC systems, decorative spas and fountains.



At the conference, international experts will address a wide range of topics related to building water health and water conservation, including risk assessments, plumbing engineering, communication plans, proactive water quality monitoring, greywater transfers for irrigation and culture change in water safety. Notable presentations include:

Whole-Genome Sequencing and Comparative Genome Analysis: Antimicrobial Resistance and Adaptive Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogens Large Building Water Systems − Vicente Gomez-Alvarez, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (United States)

Measurement Science Research Roadmap for Premise Plumbing − William Healy, National Institute of Standards and Technology (United States)

Quality Monitoring and Continual Improvement of the Public Services and Procurement Canada Legionella Management Program − Jeff Moffat, Public Services and Procurement Canada (Canada)

The Water Safety Plan Strategy in France During the Two Last Decades for Legionella Control in Hospital Settings and Public Buildings: Description, Results and Place of Point-of-Use Filtration − Philippe Hartemann, School of Medicine, University of Lorraine (France)

Reduce Impact: Management of a Nosocomial Outbreak of Legionella in a Private Hospital − André Monteiro, José de Mello Saúde (Portugal)

Water Conservation Goals and Public Health – Responding to Unintended Consequences − Hugo Aguilar, International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) (United States)

Legionella Risk in the Age of Sustainability − John Hanlin, Ecolab (United States)

Conference panel sessions include:

Developing Standardized Cooling Tower Registration Systems to Improve Outbreak Response and Sustainability Outcomes

Who Is Responsible for Managing Building Water Safety? Perspectives from ASDWA, NEHA, NACCHO and ASTHO

Criminal and Civil Liability for Public Health Officials and Building Owners Post Flint – Manslaughter Charges

Redesigning Plumbing Codes to Manage Risks Caused by Conservation Efforts

Training Building Facility Management Teams to Successfully Implement Water Safety and Sustainability Plans

Technical pre-conference workshops will focus on public health officials’ responses to Legionella outbreaks, case studies and new technology reviews.

The conference will be held at the Los Angeles Westin Bonaventure. Visit Legionella Conference 2019 for a full list of speakers, topics and other details.

NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The global public health organization facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

The National Environmental Health Association (NEHA) currently serves over 5,500 members to advance the environmental health and protection professional for the purpose of providing a healthful environment for all. Professionals who earn a Registered Environmental Health Specialist/Registered Sanitarian credential from NEHA are recognized as having achieved an established standard of excellence. These environmental health professionals master a body of knowledge (which is verified by examination) and acquire sufficient experience to satisfactorily perform work responsibilities in the environmental health field.

