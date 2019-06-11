Big Cork Vineyards to present wine at Russian Embassy for Russia Day

Big Cork Vineyards to serve Russian Kiss wine at Russian Embassy for Russia Day

/EIN News/ -- Rohrersville, MD, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Cork Vineyards has been invited to showcase their Russian Kiss wine at the Russian Consulate to celebrate Russia Day June 12 in Washington, D.C.

The winery makes a one-of-a-kind wine using three Russian varietals that are only identifieable by letters and numbers. The three varietals are blended with Muscat Canelli. The wines coming together symbolize a kiss.

Winemaker David Collins first learned of the existence of the grapes from Dr. Joseph Fiola, small fruit specialist, University of Maryland.

Big Cork Vineyards has won numerous awards both regionally and nationally for the wine, earning a 92 point rating from the 2018 San Francisco International Wine Competition, Best in Class 2018 Maryland Governor’s Cup, and Best In Class 2019 Maryland Comptroller’s Cup.

Over the last year the Russian media has been increasingly interested in the story of the wine and the unique grapes. Channel One Russian, BBC Russia and Voice of America Russia have all reported on and interviewed Collins about the wine. Additionally Fanagoria, one of Russia’s largest wine producers has also taken an interest in the vines.

All of this coverage prompted the Russian Embassy to contact the Maryland winery and invite them to their June 12 celebration.

About Big Cork Vineyards

Nestled on 100 rolling acres in Maryland’s Pleasant Valley, Big Cork Vineyards (BCV) features a 10,000-square-foot winery that also offers a Grab-and-Go Food Market.

Since bottling its first wine in 2013, BCV is one of the top award-winning wineries in Maryland, a sampling of their awards include:

Best in Class 2019 Maryland Comptroller’s Cup – 2018 Russian Kiss

Best in Class 2018 Maryland Governor’s Cup – 2017 Russian Kiss

Silver Medal, London International Wine Competition – 2016 Nebbiolo

Best in Show 2017 Maryland Comptroller’s Cup - 2015 Cabernet Franc

Gold medal 2017 San Franscisco Chronicle’s International Wine Competition - 2015 Viognier

Jack Aellen Award 2016 Maryland Governors Cup - Raspberry Port

Best in Show 2015 Maryland’s Governor’s Cup - Petit Verdot

Best in Show Maryland Winemaster’s Cup - Chardonnay

The vineyard features a sunlit tasting room and winery production facility where guests can sample and savor a host of varietals, as well as enjoy wine pairing events, live entertainment and other events that celebrate the little things that make life grand. Just an hour from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Big Cork Vineyards is located at 4236 Main St., Rohrersville, M.D. 21779.

For more information visit bigcorkvineyards.com.

###

Amy Benton Big Cork Vineyards 301-302-8032 abenton@bigcorkvineyards.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.