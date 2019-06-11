STARS FROM HOCKEY AND HOLLYWOOD TO CELEBRATE 2019 NHL AWARDS PRESENTED BY BRIDGESTONE

NHL Legends and Stars from TV, Movies, Sports and More to Join Host Kenan Thompson Live from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on June 19Live Broadcast Set for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBCSN and Sportsnet

National Hockey League (NHL) stars, past and present, and hockey fans from the world of entertainment will join Emmy Award-winning actor and host Kenan Thompson for the 2019 NHL Awards™ presented by Bridgestone, a celebration of the League’s best regular-season performances, on Wednesday, June 19. The show will broadcast live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on NBCSN and Sportsnet in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Tickets to the event are available for purchase at NHL.com/Awards.

This year’s scheduled presenters include Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree and Mark Messier; NHL star P.K. Subban; broadcasters Kathryn Tappen and Elliotte Friedman; and television, movie and sports stars Jay Baruchel, Kurt Busch, Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Jay Harrington, James Holzhauer, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Camille Kostek, Aaron Lohr, Thomas Middleditch, Kel Mitchell, Simon Pagenaud, JB Smoove, Nico Tortorella and Justin Wong.



“The 2018-19 season has been incredible – from the breathtaking performances on the ice to the emotional moments off the ice,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer & Executive Vice President. “With Kenan Thompson as the host, fans watching this year’s NHL Awards should expect to laugh but we will also share some amazing, inspirational and moving stories. We’re thrilled to bring together the hockey and entertainment worlds to celebrate the game’s greatest players as we hand out these prestigious honors.”

Trevor Gretzky, Alexa Lemieux, Lynn LaPaugh and Jesse Robitaille, family members of NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, the late Ted Lindsay and Luc Robitaille, respectively, also will present.

Award finalists and winners of the NHL’s regular-season statistic-based awards who are expected to attend include Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Arizona Coyotes; Patrice Bergeron and Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins; Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres; Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames; Don Waddell and Justin Williams of the Carolina Hurricanes; Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks; Nick Foligno of the Columbus Blue Jackets; Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars; Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers; Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers; Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild; Wayne Simmonds of the Nashville Predators; Thomas Greiss, Robin Lehner and Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders; Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins; Joe Thornton of the San Jose Sharks; Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks; Doug Armstrong, Craig Berube, Jordan Binnington and Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues; Jon Cooper, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning; Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks; and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights.



Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award finalists Anthony Benavides, Tammi Lynch and Rico Phillips also will be in attendance.

THE JACKS, a Southern California four-piece rock ’n’ roll band, will perform for the audience throughout the show. Formed in the summer of 2016, The Jacks – comprised of Jonny Stanback (vocals), Tom Hunter (guitar), Scott Stone (bass), and Josh Roossin (drums) – met as hometown friends and set out to make their stamp on the genre they love. The band will release their self-titled debut EP on June 28 on EDGEOUT Records/Ume.

The 2019 NHL Awards™ presented by Bridgestone will honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), also will be awarded.

NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2019 NHL Awards™ presented by Bridgestone as well as the red carpet arrivals. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.

