Fonteva Wins Stevie American Business Award for Innovation

New York, NY, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fonteva was recognized by the Stevie American Business Awards today as a bronze winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category. The premier business awards for U.S.-based organizations, the Stevie American Business Awards recognize organizations with superb achievements and high-impact innovations in business.



“While this recognition is a validation of our team’s efforts to provide the most innovative membership and events products, it is also a testament to the innovative culture and mindset that drives our success,” said Paul Lundy, Fonteva President and Co-Founder.

With over 3,800 total nominations being reviewed, the awards were particularly competitive this year. As Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards, stated, “The nominations submitted for The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. The judges found the competition to be intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment.”

About Fonteva

Fonteva is the leading provider of membership, events, and eCommerce solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that facilitate collaboration and strengthen the bond that members have with one another and with their associations – because the stronger a community is, the more rewarding and enduring the relationships will be. Learn more at www.Fonteva.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Evan Thomas

703-220-4538

ethomas@fonteva.com

