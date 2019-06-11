Telecom and Private Equity Consulting Expert Jorge Fuenzalida Joins JLA Advisors as Managing Partner

JLA Advisors Continues To Grow Management Team And Client Portfolio Across Multiple Industry Sectors

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLA Advisors, a leading consultancy with deep-domain expertise in 5G, IoT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software services and strategy development, today announced that the firm continues to grow and has hired Jorge Fuenzalida as Managing Partner. He will focus on the firm’s growth in the convergence of cloud, software-based services, cybersecurity, 5G and IoT, working with operators and investors.



Fuenzalida joins JLA Advisors from Ericsson where he was Vice President and Head of Strategy and Business Planning for Ericsson’s Digital Services division in North America. Prior to this position, he was Board Member, and Vice President/General Manager for inCode Consulting which was acquired by Ericsson in 2010. He brings more than twenty-five years of telecommunications experience and has directed projects for numerous wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers, equipment manufacturers, cable MSOs and private equity companies in areas of technology strategy, corporate strategy mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Jorge to the JLA Advisors management team. In addition to his impressive accomplishments at inCode and Ericsson, he brings an extensive track record of counseling senior executives across the telecom, media, technology and private equity industries to drive growth and digital transformation. His out-of-the-box thinking and business development skills will be invaluable to JLA and our clients. We look forward to many exciting initiatives for JLA and our clients,” said John Trobough, Founder and Managing Director, JLA Advisors.

Prior to joining inCode, Jorge was Director of the Transportation Practice for Vytek, CEO and Co- founder of Extendea, and Associate Director of International Development for BellSouth Mobile Data. He also was a Senior Manager in the Communications Industry practice at Deloitte Consulting, where he led projects in strategy and business development for many of North America’s largest telecom companies. Jorge began his career at Booz, Allen & Hamilton as a technology consultant focusing on national security.

“I am thrilled to join JLA Advisors. The firm is poised for tremendous success and I look forward to working with their incredible client portfolio and creating new services leading to phenomenal growth,” said Fuenzalida.

Jorge holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a BSEE from the University of Virginia. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and was previously the Co-Chair of the Board of the Artemis Guild at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

JLA ADVISORS

JLA Advisors is a consulting firm offering clients a comprehensive end-to-end set of services, from strategy development, technology architecture design and execution, to software operational excellence, with an emphasis on innovation. JLA principals each have 20+ years of experience in strategy and technology transformation both as senior executives in operating companies, and as consultants and change agents. JLA Advisors helps companies capitalize on the latest technology trends, capture cool and succeed in ways they would never expect.

Media contact: Christine Bock + 1 714 206 9800 christine@cbpartnerspr.com

