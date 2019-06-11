Restaurant Magic Named ‘Vendor of the Year’ by National Sandwich Chain

Vendor of the Year award

Restaurant Magic, a premier restaurant back office software company, is pleased to announce that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Cousins Submarines.

Last year between the labor and cost of sales savings, our brand size of 100 stores saved $250,000 to our bottom line” — Jason Westhoff, President of Cousins Subs

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a premier restaurant back office software company, is pleased to announce that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Cousins Submarines. Cousins Submarines is a family owned fast-casual sandwich chain with nearly 100 locations between Wisconsin and Illinois. Officials from Cousins Submarines first announced the recipient of the Vendor of the Year award during a live testimonial in Restaurant Magic’s booth at this year’s National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. The Vendor of the Year award is presented to a supplier providing an exceptional product or service with top-notch quality, great value, and excellent customer service. The award was officially presented on June 4th in Milwaukee, the home base of Cousins Subs.

Restaurant Magic’s Management Suite brings food management, inventory management, and enterprise reporting to restaurants worldwide. The Restaurant Magic team has been managing the labor and food costs for Cousins Subs and their management solution has resulted in significant cost savings. In 2018, Cousins Submarines was able to increase their net income and also facilitate employee pay increases.

“We basically couldn’t keep our food costs in control, we were probably losing 1% to 2% off our bottom line in food cost variance and now, thanks to Restaurant Magic, we’ve actually brought it down to our target range,” said Jason Westhoff, President of Cousins Subs restaurant chain. “Last year between the labor and cost of sales savings, our brand size of 100 stores saved $250,000 to our bottom line”

About Restaurant Magic:

Restaurant Magic has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. Modules work seamlessly to help you manage your business more efficiently and with greater insight and control. Packages can be customized to meet your needs and include Food Management, Labor Management, Enterprise Reporting, Advanced Analytics, Menu Planning, and more. Data Central also has several offerings that maximize accessibility though tablet specific interfaces and Mobile Applications. To learn more about Restaurant Magic Software and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at www.restaurantmagic.com.

About Cousins Submarines:

Cousins Submarines, better known as Cousins Subs, is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based sandwich shop which was founded in 1972. Cousins Subs is a regional chain with restaurants in Wisconsin and Illinois. Cousins Submarines began when two Cousins, Bill Specht and Jim Sheppard, set out to bring their favorite style of sub sandwich from the East Coast to their new hometown of Milwaukee. They continue to believe in the better, both in the quality of food they serve and in the communities they support. To learn more about Cousins Subs, please visit their website at www.cousinssubs.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.