ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. – ZAYO, AMBR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) and Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of Zayo and Amber Road in connection with the sale of these respective companies.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Zayo to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) Zayo’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by Zayo’s financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman Sachs”), in connection with its fairness opinion; and (3) potential conflicts of interest involving Goldman Sachs. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: Zayo Merger .

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Amber Road to E2open. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) Amber Road’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by Amber Road’s financial advisor, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., in connection with its fairness opinion; (3) potential conflicts of interest involving KeyBanc; and (4) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: Amber Road Merger .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.