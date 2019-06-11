Disney Commits $1M to the National Recreation and Park Association to Support Play Spaces Nationwide

/EIN News/ --

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), today, announced the recipients of its 2019 Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces grants. Part of a $1 million donation by The Walt Disney Company, this grant funding supports projects that increase access to play spaces in local parks for children and families, and provides NRPA with resources to help promote the benefits of play to local communities across the United States.



The 25 communities receiving $30,000 grants are as follows:

City of King Cove, Alaska —King Cove Playground

City of Eureka, California — Clara May Berry Park/Humboldt County Library

City of Morgan Hill, California — Galvan Park

Hayward, California —Mia’s Dream Come True/Tennyson Park

Los Angeles County, California —Mobile Play in South Los Angeles

San Francisco, California — Alice Chalmers Playground

City of New Britain, Connecticut —Stanley Quarter Park

City of Homestead, Florida —Losner Park

City of Orlando, Florida —Lorna Doone Park Inclusive Playground Project

Wheeling, Illinois — Mobile playground

City of South Bend, Indiana — Revitalization of Howard Park

City of Garden City, Kansas — Harold Long Park

City of Belmont, North Carolina — Linford Park inclusive playground

Durham, North Carolina —Burton Park playground

Scotland County, North Carolina — Washington Park Playground Makeover

Borough of Audubon, New Jersey — Recreation Center Park

New York City, New York — Fitness Mobile

Lincoln City, Oregon — nature play area

City of Brownsville, Texas — Inclusion Caboose Project in Linear Park

City of Nolanville, Texas — Monarch Park

Houston, Texas — Clark Park soccer field

Chesterfield County, Virginia — Mobile playground

Hopewell, Virginia — Kings Court Playground renovation

City of Kent, Washington — Meridian Glenn Park Playground

Winnebago County, Wisconsin — The Natural Way/Winnebago County Community Park

These grantees join the ranks of 50 park improvement projects funded through the Meet Me at the Park Play Spaces grant program. Previously, this program has funded unique and innovative projects such as improvements to Foundation Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the community sought to celebrate the rich Hmong culture of its neighbors through vibrant playground surfacing. For many years, the pocket-park, a victim of arson, had stood with only a couple of swings for local children to enjoy. Now the park is filled with new equipment and delighted kids who are greeted upon entry with “peace poles” created by members of the community. The peace poles are embedded with handmade pottery as well as pieces of paper containing their hopes and dreams for their neighborhood’s future. The park improvements have opened up access to play and opportunities for residents to come together as friends and neighbors.

“NRPA is proud to award these cities and agencies with grant funding that will support increased access to play and physical activity in cities nationwide,” said Kellie May, NRPA vice president of programs. “We thank The Walt Disney Company for its commitment to this cause. Its ongoing support is essential to the work we do, especially with children and families who don’t have access to quality play spaces, and to our vision that everyone deserves a great park.”

Additionally, evaluation of previous projects show parks with renovated play areas had a positive effect on park use and park-based physical activity including an increase in visitors engaging in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

As part of The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to healthy living, Meet Me at the Park has brought the fun of parks and recreation to children and families across the United States since 2014. This program is part of NRPA and Disney’s commitment to provide 1 million kids and families with greater access to play — ensuring everyone has a safe place to play, learn and live a healthier lifestyle.

To learn more about Meet Me at the Park, visit www.nrpa.org/MeetMeatthePark.

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

