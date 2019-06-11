Curative Biosciences Announces New Line of THC-Free CBD Oil Tinctures

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biosciences, Inc., (CBDX) (“Curative”) announced today the launch of its new line of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tinctures. The pharmaceutical grade hemp-derived CBD Oil Tinctures will be uniquely presented in a custom designed and molded black glass dropper bottle. Curative’s Full-Spectrum CBD Oil will be offered in 30ml bottles containing 250mg, 500mg, and 1,000mg CBD strengths in a Cool Mint flavor.



Curative Biosciences’ CBD Oil Tinctures are whole-plant extracts containing a full-spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. The product benefits include:

Zero THC

Full-Spectrum Cannabinoids

CO2 Extracted

Lab-tested for Quality and Purity

Non-GMO Hemp Plants

Grown in the USA

100% Organic Farming; No Herbicides, Pesticides, or Chemical Fertilizers

All Natural with no Additives or Preservatives

“Our CBD oil products are made from naturally developed genetic strains of Phytocannabinoid-Rich industrial hemp grown in the USA employing organic farming practices. State-of-the-art cloning ensures consistency of the genetic strains and promises our health-conscious customers a safe and regulated product”, stated Katherine West, Curative’s Chief Operating Officer.

Hemp-derived CBD has been shown to be effective in treating a wide range of medical conditions, including sleep disorders, anxiety, certain types of epilepsy, arthritic and muscular pain, high blood pressure, and various skin conditions.



The introduction of this new of line CBD Oil Tinctures allows Curative Biosciences to meet the growing demand for CBD oil in the United States, Canada and 60+ other countries. BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research estimates the Cannabidiol (CBD) market will experience 49% compounded annual growth between 2018 to 2024 and grow to over $20 billion annual sales.

/EIN News/ -- Investor Relations

(949) 287-3164

investors@curativebiosciences.com, http://www.curativebiosciences.com/, www.curativebio.com

About Curative Biosciences, Inc.

Curative Biosciences (CBDX), is creating a new category in the health industry by translating advances in science and technology into effective, scientifically sound health products available to people in their everyday lives. We are developing a portfolio of products with compelling compounds found in nature that offer an opportunity for our customers to proactively support their health.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.