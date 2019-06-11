Top Independent Research Firm Names Nuance a Leader in Conversational AI for Customer Service

Analyst report cites Nuance as “[outstripping] its rivals” and enabling “mission-critical, enterprise-grade, Conversational AI”

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leader in conversational AI innovations, today announced Forrester Research has identified the company as a Leader in “ The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019” report 1. Nuance was recognized in the report for enabling “mission-critical, enterprise-grade, conversational AI,” and Forrester notes, “Nuance’s [customer] references collectively agreed that its conversational AI deployments have markedly improved their customers’ experiences.”



/EIN News/ -- The study assessed 13 additional vendors, with Nuance earning a differentiated rating in the artificial intelligence (AI), voice and speech, human/AI blending, omni-channel and security and authentication criteria. The report is the result of an extensive assessment by Forrester experts across vendors' current AI offerings, strategy and market presence.

According to Forrester, brands of all sizes are looking to conversational AI as one of the key drivers for increasing automation in their customer service operations. The New Wave™ identifies the most significant providers in the conversational AI space and asserts Nuance differentiates with its interweaving of humans and AI, “[outstripping] its rivals with its tools for human agents.” Nuance did not receive any “Needs Improvement” scores in the evaluation.

Nuance has been repeatedly recognized by Forrester for its Conversational AI capabilities with this report coming on the heels of the firm identifying Nuance as one of the top emerging voice and chat companies in the “ The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational Computing Platforms, Q2 2018 ” report.



“The market continues to evolve when it comes to conversational AI for customer service and we have been focused on delivering technology that meets the dynamic needs of today’s enterprise,” said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Nuance Enterprise Division. “We believe being named a leader in this report is a testament to the dogged focus the Nuance team has had in not only focusing on advancing our NLU technology but adding to that the necessary puzzle pieces like biometrics, conversational design and agent AI to help organizations truly redefine the customer experience.”

Over 30 billion customer interactions flow through Nuance each year, with nearly all of the world’s largest financial institutions and global telecommunications companies having selected Nuance solutions. Over 400 million consumers make more than 8 billion successful authentications yearly using Nuance biometrics and Nuance Conversational AI solutions have delivered organizations over $3B in annual savings.

