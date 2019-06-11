AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders for Mergers of Harmony Pools and Portfolios

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following special securityholder meetings today, AGF Investment Inc. (AGF) announced that the following fund mergers have been approved:



Merging Fund Continuing Fund Harmony Canadian Equity Pool AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund Harmony Canadian Fixed Income Pool AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund Harmony Money Market Pool AGF Canadian Money Market Fund Harmony Overseas Equity Pool AGF Global Equity Fund Harmony U.S. Equity Pool AGF American Growth Fund Harmony Balanced Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Harmony Balanced Portfolio AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Harmony Conservative Portfolio AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Harmony Growth Plus Portfolio AGF Elements Growth Portfolio Harmony Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Growth Portfolio Harmony Maximum Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Global Portfolio Harmony Yield Portfolio AGF Elements Yield Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- The mergers will take effect on or about June 28, 2019.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

