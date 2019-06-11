There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,114 in the last 365 days.

AGF Announces Results of Special Meetings of Securityholders for Mergers of Harmony Pools and Portfolios

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following special securityholder meetings today, AGF Investment Inc. (AGF) announced that the following fund mergers have been approved:

Merging Fund Continuing Fund
Harmony Canadian Equity Pool AGFiQ Dividend Income Fund
Harmony Canadian Fixed Income Pool AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund
Harmony Money Market Pool AGF Canadian Money Market Fund
Harmony Overseas Equity Pool AGF Global Equity Fund
Harmony U.S. Equity Pool AGF American Growth Fund
Harmony Balanced Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio
Harmony Balanced Portfolio AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio
Harmony Conservative Portfolio AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio
Harmony Growth Plus Portfolio AGF Elements Growth Portfolio
Harmony Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Growth Portfolio
Harmony Maximum Growth Portfolio AGF Elements Global Portfolio
Harmony Yield Portfolio AGF Elements Yield Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- The mergers will take effect on or about June 28, 2019.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact
Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com

