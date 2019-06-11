WW Hospitality Marketing Welcomes New Creative Director Jennifer Halliday

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW Hospitality Marketing, a Philadelphia based full-service marketing agency with hospitality at its core, is ecstatic to announce the appointment of Jennifer Halliday to Creative Director & Office Manager, effective immediately.



/EIN News/ -- Originally from Maryland, Jennifer’s education and work experience have taken her all over North America. In 2013, she graduated cum laude from Ohio University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and French, all while working as an Anchor and Producer at local news station WOUB. Since her graduation, she has shifted her focus to marketing & design, and has extensive experience doing both.

Jennifer comes to WW Hospitality from Meals On Wheels Delaware where she was the Marketing & Design Manager. In this position, she was directly responsible for the execution of the organization’s marketing strategy and delivering their message through print materials, web materials, digital materials, display & trade show materials and social media. During Jennifer’s experience, she managed countless marketing projects related to graphic design and other freelance services, execution, administration, and analysis of the organization’s social media platforms, construction & execution of the marketing campaigns, and assisting in lead generation and distribution.

Prior to Meals On Wheels Delaware, Jennifer was the Marketing & Digital Media Specialist at Kapp Advertising Service, Inc. where she was responsible for all of the company’s self-promotion in the print and digital realms. This included print and digital publications, email marketing, social media, promotional giveaway items, tradeshow displays and so much more. Her designs and marketing campaigns have won several awards from the Independent Free Papers of America (IFPA) and Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Presently, aside from being the new Creative Director and Office Manager at WW Hospitality, Jennifer is better known at home as “Momma” to her 17-month-old son named Lincoln (Link for short).

When she isn’t hard at work in the office, Jennifer and her fiancé are both avid gamers. While you may think of gamers as couch potatoes, don’t be surprised if you spot her at a local park trying to catch ‘em all in Pokemon Go!

Jennifer is eager to begin working at WW Hospitality, saying “I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity at WW. I am joining such a wonderful team and I look forward to being as much of a resource to them as they are to the company.” The WW Hospitality team is very excited to have Jennifer joining them.

To learn more about Creative Director Jennifer Halliday and the exciting things going on at WW Hospitality Marketing, please visit www.wwhospitality.com or contact Jennifer directly at (215) 972-2708 or JenH@WWHospitality.com.

ABOUT WW HOSPITALITY MARKETING

WW Hospitality Marketing is a Philadelphia based full-service marketing agency with hospitality at its core. Founded in 2010, WW blurs the lines between digital, social and creative based media. Rather than limiting themselves to one element of marketing and directing you elsewhere for another component of your campaign – WW Hospitality Marketing does it all. Their clients include a wide range of hotels, golf courses, realtors, restaurants, retail businesses, nightclubs, catering facilities and non-profit organizations. With that variety of experience comes extensive knowledge of working within brands and developing independents. For more information about WW Hospitality Marketing, call (215) 972-2741or visit www.WWHospitality.com.



Contact: Candice Kochenour

Tel: (610)805-9086

Email: candice@wwhospitality.com



