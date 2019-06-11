Verato Ranked #1 Enterprise Master Patient Index in the 2019 Black Book Survey

Prestigious designation comes only two years after launching the Verato Universal™ MPI and being listed as #3 in 2018

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verato®, a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching services, today announced that the company is ranked #1 for Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) in the 2019 Black Book Survey . The company’s EMPI technology, branded the Verato Universal™ Master Person Index (UMPI), was launched in 2017 after five years of development. In just two years, the Verato UMPI rocketed to the top of the rankings against products that have been in the market for 10 years or more. Black Book Market Research is a healthcare-centric market research company and is particularly noted for its vendor-independence, where research and rankings are based solely on unbiased customer reviews.



/EIN News/ -- “Verato’s new Referential Matching architecture is a next-generation technology that delivers greater accuracy at higher scale than traditional products,” said Deanna Towne, Chief Information Officer, CORHIO . “These features and the trusted support Verato delivers are essential for CORHIO to complete our mission, which is to empower people, providers, and communities by providing the information they need to improve health,” continued Morgan Honea, Chief Executive Officer, CORHIO.

“At Verato, we pioneered a new approach for patient matching called Referential Matching and offered it through a simple API service in the cloud,” said Mark LaRow, CEO of Verato. “We undertook the mission of creating something entirely new because we realized that the prior state of the art was just not good enough for healthcare’s emerging needs. Black Book’s research and our customers’ success validate this hypothesis. Verato customers enjoy an EMPI technology that is simply more accurate out-of-the-box and much easier to deploy and operate. Our Referential Matching technology was also recently validated by The Pew Charitable Trusts in its two-year research study on the future of patient matching.”

“The average duplicate rate of 18% generated by traditional patient matching technologies leaves almost one in five medical profiles incomplete, which has led to an increased demand for innovative patient matching technology,” said Joaquim Neto, VP Healthcare at Verato. “The ‘consumerization of healthcare’ is also driving the demand for a 360-degree view of patients. Initiatives including patient portals, digital front doors, patient loyalty programs, precision medicine, and telemedicine all demand accurate patient data. Without better data, these initiatives will struggle or fail. Our customers look to Verato for out-of-the-box accuracy and the flexibility needed to realize these new use cases.”

Black Book Market Research offers quantitative and qualitative market research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific client needs in healthcare, pharmaceutics, biomedical devices, managed care, health insurance, and technology. Over the years, Black Book Research has proven adept at understanding the unique needs and issues of the broad spectrum of the healthcare industry it serves. Black Book’s 2019 Rankings can be found here .

About Verato

Verato offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate sources with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages a new matching technology called “Referential Matching” that improves on the eixsting state-of-the-art. And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information visit verato.com .

Contact: Michael Volpatt, michael@larkinvolpatt.com , 415-994-8864



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.