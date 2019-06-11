AMERICAN SYSTEMS Enters Into Partnership With University of Texas at San Antonio College of Business as Inaugural Cyber Team Sponsor

CHANTILLY, Va., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS, a leading government engineering, IT, and training solutions provider, recently partnered with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) College of Business as the Inaugural Platinum Sponsor for the UTSA Cyber Team Sponsorship Program. The sponsorship for the 2019-2020 academic year, will support the logistics requirements for UTSA students to enable them to travel and compete in cyber competitions around the nation, including the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.



In 2014, UTSA was named the No. 1 Cyber Security program in the nation by the Ponemon Institute (a leading independent data protection research organization), and has three Center of Academic Excellence designations in information assurance/cyber defense education, information assurance research, and cyber operations from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are so pleased to be affiliated with one of the leading cyber security programs in academia,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to help shape tomorrow’s leaders in this critical field—we know what’s at stake.”

“Our vision in the UTSA College of Business, as well as in the Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security, is to transform our students from the curious and hopeful into confident and career-ready young professionals,” added Gerry Sanders, Dean and Bodenstedt Chair of the UTSA College of Business. “Our students’ educational experience has been enhanced thanks to the support of friends like you, who have provided financial contributions so that we may offer exceptional programs and professional development opportunities as they prepare to follow their career aspirations in the cyber security and data analytics fields.”

In addition to being the Inaugural Platinum Sponsor of the UTSA Cyber Security Program, AMERICAN SYSTEMS also sits on the University’s Cyber and Analytics Board of Advisors.

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,400 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com .

