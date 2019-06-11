This June 14th, the National Flag Foundation Anchors Unique Flag-Day Events Across America to Inspire Americans to "Fly the Flag" for Unity and Civility

In a Divided Nation, Major Union Leaders (Leo Gerard, President of USW and Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO), Veterans and Tree of Life Rabbi (Jeffrey Myers) Support the NFF's Ask to all Americans to Display the Flag and Pause for 50-Seconds at 11:45 a.m. EST on Flag Day (June 14th)

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14, 2019, the National Flag Foundation (NFF), a Pittsburgh-based national foundation and the country's paramount organization dedicated to America's most powerful emblem, will anchor a nation-wide ceremony in Pittsburgh beginning at 11:30 a.m. (EST). That day, led by organized labor and military organizations, all Americans are encouraged to "Fly the Flag", or display it, and pause for 50-seconds of reflection at 11:45 a.m. (EST) (one second for each star) on the symbol of our democracy and the need for solidarity and civility at a historically divisive time in our country's history. By participating Americans can demonstrate the transcendent power of the American Flag. The event in Pittsburgh, conducted in tandem with multiple ceremonies and points of Flag recognition across the country, will take place in the lobby of Downtown Pittsburgh's United Steelworkers Building (60 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.)

Commentary at the June 14th event in Pittsburgh will be provided by labor leaders Leo W. Gerard, International President of the United Steelworkers and Richard L. Trumka, President of AFL-CIO. Rabbi Hazzan Dr. Jeffrey C. Myers from the Tree of Life *Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill community will accompany national workforce leaders in a keynote address on civility.

The NFF has secured the strong support of prominent organizations and their leadership:

United States Marines

Rege Riley, National Commander of AMVETS

Leo W. Gerard, International President of the United Steelworkers

Richard L. Trumka, President of AFL-CIO

James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers

Eric M. Dean, General President of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers

Harold A. Schaitberger, General President of the International Association of Fire Fighters

Dan Eggleston, Fire Chief, President and Chairman of the International Association of Fire Chiefs

Sheriff (Ret.) John Layton, President, National Sheriffs' Association

BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association)

Lamar Advertising

On or before Flag Day, these leaders are also asking Americans to share their Flag-display images to https://www.facebook.com/NationalFlagFoundation/ for inclusion in the country-wide ceremony. These images will be posted on NFF's Facebook page and shared with millions of Americans.



The event will be highlighted by a unique nationwide supportive initiative of the International Association of Fire Fighters. As part of their support for the NFF's program on June 14th, they are asking their member fire fighters across America to not only display a US Flag, but also to light their emergency vehicles and sound their fire sirens at 11:45 a.m. (EST) as an unprecedented show of national support for our Flag and that for which is stands.

The Pittsburgh anchor event will occur along with select companion ceremonies to be held in multiple locations around the United States that will be staged by participating labor and veteran organizations. In seven locations, US Marines will be present with Color Guards. The ceremony in Pittsburgh will also include a presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, a moment of national observance. The Building Owners & Managers Association of Pittsburgh will also be holding city-wide festivities and will be asking Downtown building owners here and around the country to light their buildings the evening of June 14th and post Flags in commemoration of this event.

President Woodrow Wilson established June 14th as Flag Day in 1916. Flag Day has always had a strong connection to our Commonwealth and City of Pittsburgh. From our nation’s very beginnings in Philadelphia, to Pittsburgh’s role as home of the NFF. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in fact became the first U.S. State to celebrate Flag Day as a Holiday in June of 1937.

Located on the 22nd floor of the Koppers Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, the National Flag Foundation is a non-profit, non-political national foundation whose mission is to honor and respect America's greatest symbol, the Flag of the United States of America. The Foundation's staff works to bring awareness of and remembrance to the Flag's history and to educate on the care, handling and etiquette relating to the Flag.

