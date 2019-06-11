Butler Snow Continues Growth in Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi

/EIN News/ --

Butler Snow continues to expand its presence in Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi with the additions of Candice M. Carson to the firm’s Dallas office, Thomas A. Forbes to the firm’s Austin, Texas office, Robert E. Sumner IV to the firm’s Charleston, S.C. office, Douglas M. Weissinger to the firm’s Memphis, Tenn. office and Rebecca Lee Wiggs to the firm’s Ridgeland, Miss. office.





Carson and Weissinger will practice with the firm’s finance, real estate and restructuring group; Forbes will practice with the firm’s regulatory and government group; Sumner will practice with the firm’s commercial litigation group; and Wiggs will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group.

“This is a great group of people to join our firm and to further build out several office locations and practice areas as we continue our growth. We’re very fortunate to have them join our team,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow.

Carson focuses her practice on bankruptcy and restructuring, serving business clients across a variety of industries including automotive, airline, oil and gas, medical and retail. She frequently partners with clients to develop an in-depth understanding of their business and executes appropriate financial restructuring strategies.

Carson is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association. She received her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Forbes focuses his practice on government affairs, regulatory matters and business transactions. He frequently represents clients before the Texas Legislature, state and federal regulatory agencies, U.S. Congress, federal executive branch and other state governments. Forbes has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for administrative/regulatory law and government relations practice since 2007 and as Austin’s government relations practice “Lawyer of the Year” in 2017.

Forbes is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, the Texas Bar Foundation and the Austin Bar Foundation, and is a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas and the Austin Bar Association. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University and his Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.

Sumner focuses his practice on complex civil litigation for a range of business clients including large companies, small businesses, manufacturers, real estate owners and developers and trustees. He has tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts in North Carolina and South Carolina and has handled appeals before the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Courts of North Carolina and South Carolina and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Sumner has been recognized by Super Lawyers® for business litigation since 2016.

Sumner is a member of the American Bar Association, the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, the North Carolina Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar Association, the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys’ Association and the Charleston County Bar Association. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.

Weissinger focuses his practice on financial institutions, with a particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, securities law and regulatory compliance. He frequently advises financial institution clients on matters related to the acquisition or sale of existing financial institutions, and the acquisition, sale, establishment and relocation of branch offices. Weissinger also has experience advising financial institutions regarding regulatory compliance matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other state regulatory agencies.

Weissinger is a member of The Mississippi Bar, the State Bar of Texas, the Austin Bar Association, the Austin Young Lawyers Association, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the Mississippi Bankers Association and the Texas Bankers Association. He received his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Washington & Lee University and his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law. Weissinger is admitted in Texas, and his license is pending in Tennessee.

Wiggs’ experience spans from general product liability and medical malpractice to labor and employment, consumer finance and appellate advocacy. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers® as a Mid-South Super Lawyer for personal injury products: defense, by Best Lawyers® for appellate practice and product liability litigation – defendants, by Benchmark Litigation as a Top 250 Women in Litigation and as a Local Litigation Star, by the Mississippi Business Journal as a 50 Leading Business Women and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-preeminent Peer Review rating. She is also a recipient of the Woman Lawyer of the Year Award from the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Lawyer Citizenship Award from The Mississippi Bar.

Wiggs is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Mississippi Bar Foundation, and a member of the American Bar Association, The North Carolina Bar, The Mississippi Bar, the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Charles Clark Chapter of the American Inns of Court. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.







About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

