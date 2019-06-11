Cosemi Unveils New All-Fiber HDMI 2.0 Dongle Solution at InfoComm

Continues to Deliver Innovative Interconnects for 4K/8K Video Experiences – Point-to-Point or Switched Video Communication I/O

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a resolution revolution: from the proliferation of 4K today to future adoption of 8K, demand for bandwidth-hungry applications that feature these ultra high-definition video communications is growing by the day. This week at InfoComm 2019, Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, will introduce a new video interconnect designed to deliver perfect picture and audio quality at 4K/60 Hz, 4:4:4; with HDR support. Cosemi’s pluggable 18G HDMI All-Fiber solution was developed for applications seeking to take advantage of multi-mode fiber in existing infrastructures, such as those found in education, medical and corporate enterprise environments.



Cosemi’s active optical cables (AOCs) bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to a broader audience and greater range of applications, enabling connectivity that is no longer limited by short, bulky copper cables. As more market segments start to adopt powerful, high-speed photonic connections, Cosemi continues to innovate and customize its solutions for video interconnects. For example, in environments where long distances are needed and/or when a fiber infrastructure already exists, leveraging the already-installed infrastructure and sending uncompressed 4K video across a fiber-only application is often the best course of action. This is due to the fact that routing fiber-only cables behind walls where a fiber infrastructure already exists is a far simpler process than using copper or hybrid cables.

With this in mind, Cosemi developed its new All-Fiber HDMI 2.0 dongle solution as a comprehensive interconnect for 4K/8K video – at lengths ranging from tens of feet to thousands of feet. Cosemi’s new solution synergistically extends its lineup of hybrid HDMI AOCs by aggregating high-speed video and HDMI control low-speed signals over standard MPO based multi-mode fiber cables.

Plug-and-play installation

Ability to field terminate

Field-upgradable (replace dongles)

Long fiber extension supports in-wall fiber connections without extra cabling

Isolation from Electrical Magnetic Interference (EMI)

At InfoComm, Cosemi, along with its OEM partners, will introduce this new All-Fiber HDMI 2.0 dongle solution that enhances Cosemi’s wide range of existing HDMI, DisplayPort and USB active hybrid optical cables. Additionally, recognizing the need for plug-and-play components that enhance and enable ultra high-definition applications, Cosemi will be introducing its new 8K DisplayPort AOC matrix switcher. Cosemi’s DP1.4 switcher supports one-to-many or many-to-one modes – and is the first switcher to do so for 8K applications using active optical cables.

“While other all-fiber point solutions exist in the market, they lack the broad portfolio of HDMI, DisplayPort and USB I/O solutions – as well as the price performance balance Cosemi provides,” noted Samir Desai, Cosemi’s senior vice president of business development. “InfoComm is the ideal venue to demonstrate our continued commitment to providing best-in-class interconnects for any and all ultra high-definition video experiences.”

Added Adrian Collins, Cosemi’s marketing director, “The concept of switchers in the pro AV market is viewed as fully acceptable and needed architecture. Cosemi’s video communication (vcom) switch platforms focus on compatibility including plug-and-play hybrid AOCs or all-fiber dongle solutions. This ensures that new fiber-based infrastructure will seamlessly merge with the one-to-many-port requirements of the pro AV, medical and enterprise markets. At InfoComm, we are launching a full 8K-capable switch that demonstrates our high-bandwidth switching platform integrated with an AOC. This solution enables OEMs and channel partners to design custom configurations.”

Cosemi will begin sampling its new HDMI All-Fiber solution with key partners in Q2 2019, with mass production planned for Q3 2019. To schedule a meeting at InfoComm, please contact Adrian Collins at acollins@cosemi.com or (949) 383-6205. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

